One Of California's Best Hidden Beaches Boasts A Family-Owned Seafood Restaurant With Daily Fresh Catches
California's Central Coast, located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, is teeming with picturesque seaside towns, some more well-known than others. This famous stretch of coast is an iconic place to soak up the sun, indulge at waterfront restaurants, and taste local wines at the many charming wineries, making it a highly popular spot for a romantic getaway or a weekend with friends. While there is no shortage of highly recommended and truly incredible California towns to visit, there are also plenty of hidden gems dotted along the coast that often go unnoticed. Pismo Beach is certainly one of these hidden gems.
Featuring an award-winning boardwalk, breathtaking sunsets, and long, white sandy beaches, Pismo Beach is one of the region's best-kept secrets. Moreover, Pismo Beach has a striking feature that will appeal to those with a passion for seafood: Ada's Fish House, a local, family-run fish house restaurant that will likely blow exceed expectations. The Central Coast is also a haven for wine lovers, with many surrounding wineries to explore, and if you want to enjoy a fantastic culinary experience, this is the area to do it.
Getting to Pismo Beach is easy, especially if you find yourself on a road trip along this bucket list route, since it is located along Highway 101. It is conveniently located just 15 minutes from San Luis Obispo, a California city known for its historic downtown and coastal charm, making it a fantastic day trip destination.
Ada's Fish House is the place to indulge in fresh seafood
If you're an avid foodie, you'll most likely want to visit the best restaurants in California — and Ada's Fish House certainly deserves a spot. Not only is Ada's a family-owned seafood restaurant with more than three decades of experience, but it also takes great pride in serving up some of the freshest seafood around. What makes Ada's stand out is that, despite being located on the West Coast, it pays homage to the owner Bill's Bostonian heritage, serving some of the best lobster rolls, award-winning clam chowder, and New England-style crab cakes made from the best local ingredients.
It's the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere, diverse menu, and the sheer quality of its dishes that have Tripadvisor reviewers raving about this Pismo Beach seafood restaurant. One described it as "outstanding", while another said, "Ada's is the best place to eat in Pismo". It's the award-winning chef Doug, the son of owners Ada and Bill, who pours his heart into even the simplest of meals by using the freshest ingredients and delivering an exceptional culinary experience. Dishes are also complemented by local craft beers, regional wines, and bespoke cocktails like the Oyster Shooter.
The diverse menu has something for everyone, from steamed mussels and the Oyster Rockefeller to lobster mac and cheese and fried calamari — and that is just the starters. Entrées include seafood pasta, fish and chips, fish tacos, as well as delectable steak dishes.
How to work up an appetite at Pismo Beach
Trying the daily catch at Ada's is easily one of the top things to do in Pismo Beach, but first, you'll want to work up an appetite. Luckily, this charming coastal town offers plenty to see and do, including swimming, hiking, kayaking, and golfing. Within 30 minutes, you can discover several excellent wine regions, including the Arroyo Grande, Avila Valley, and Edna Valley, making this a perfect "wine and waves" destination.
Of course, you cannot miss out on Pismo's silky-soft white sand beaches, which stretch north and south of the iconic Pismo Beach Pier. These excellent family-friendly beaches offer water temperatures comfortable enough for surfing, bodyboarding, or swimming year-round. Adventure seekers will find mountain bike trails with sweeping vistas of the Pacific coast, which is a great way to stay active and prepare for a big seafood feast. Additionally, Dinosaur Caves Park is a local favorite for dog owners, families, and walkers, while the 7-acre Price Historical Park is ideal for history enthusiasts since it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Pismo Beach is an excellent location for seafood and a wide range of activities, but its oceanfront hotels are also second to none. It would be a shame to visit this beautiful stretch of coast without waking up to stunning sea views each morning. The Cliff Hotel and Spa, conveniently located just 7 minutes from downtown Pismo Beach and Ada's Fish House, is an excellent choice.