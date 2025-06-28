French Polynesia's Wild Tropical Escape Offers Volcanic Cliffs, Sacred Valleys, & Waterfalls

In any discussion of French Polynesia, Tahiti and Bora Bora often get the spotlight. Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia, and most of us know Bora Bora, the perfect honeymoon escape. But there's an underrated gem among the French Polynesian islands that should be on your bucket list, and that's Nuku Hiva, the second biggest of the French Polynesian islands. It's the perfect tropical escape due to its warm climate and variety of offerings, like its wild landscapes for hiking, visiting the beach, taking in the scenic waterfalls and valleys, or seeing sights like the Notre Dame Cathedral in Taioha'e, the main town in Nuku Hiva.

Nuku Hiva is the largest of the six inhabited islands of the Marquesas Islands and boasts a warm climate, perfect for all travelers seeking to escape the cold. During the dry season, which runs from November to April, visitors can experience days with more sun and well-maintained walking trails. During the wet season, which extends from May until October, travelers should expect muddier terrain along with greener valleys and more powerful waterfalls.

There are so many sights worth seeing. This includes the Nuku Hiva Grand Canyon, a must-see for all visitors. Situated between two cliffs, the gorge affords travelers sweeping views of the island's undulating topography. Since Nuku Hiva was created from volcanoes, it's no surprise that travelers can find volcanic remnants throughout the island. Daniel's Bay is home to volcanic cliffs and paths made from volcanic stones that lead through the jungle.