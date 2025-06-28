French Polynesia's Wild Tropical Escape Offers Volcanic Cliffs, Sacred Valleys, & Waterfalls
In any discussion of French Polynesia, Tahiti and Bora Bora often get the spotlight. Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia, and most of us know Bora Bora, the perfect honeymoon escape. But there's an underrated gem among the French Polynesian islands that should be on your bucket list, and that's Nuku Hiva, the second biggest of the French Polynesian islands. It's the perfect tropical escape due to its warm climate and variety of offerings, like its wild landscapes for hiking, visiting the beach, taking in the scenic waterfalls and valleys, or seeing sights like the Notre Dame Cathedral in Taioha'e, the main town in Nuku Hiva.
Nuku Hiva is the largest of the six inhabited islands of the Marquesas Islands and boasts a warm climate, perfect for all travelers seeking to escape the cold. During the dry season, which runs from November to April, visitors can experience days with more sun and well-maintained walking trails. During the wet season, which extends from May until October, travelers should expect muddier terrain along with greener valleys and more powerful waterfalls.
There are so many sights worth seeing. This includes the Nuku Hiva Grand Canyon, a must-see for all visitors. Situated between two cliffs, the gorge affords travelers sweeping views of the island's undulating topography. Since Nuku Hiva was created from volcanoes, it's no surprise that travelers can find volcanic remnants throughout the island. Daniel's Bay is home to volcanic cliffs and paths made from volcanic stones that lead through the jungle.
Sacred valleys and waterfall hikes on Nuku Hiva
The United States has a myriad of waterfalls for swimming, but many of them can't match up to Nuku Hiva's massive Vaipō Waterfall. The Vaipō Waterfall is a must-visit as it's surrounded by cliffs and located in the southwest corner of the island, and most notably, it is the tallest waterfall in French Polynesia. Standing 1,148 feet in height, it's a sight to behold as it not only stands tall, but its endless streams of water bursting down are a thrill for any adventurer.
Getting to the waterfall is its own adventure, as travelers will embark on a hike to get there. The trail begins near Hakaui and Daniel's Bay and is a 5.4-mile hike that can take around three hours to complete. Though the trail can be challenging at times (you might slip during the rainy season), it is worth it as hikers will encounter unique plant life and potentially local wildlife like wild goats, pigs, or boars along the way.
Sacred valleys abound on Nuku Hiva. There's the Taipivai Valley, a site Herman Melville once wrote about in his first novel, "Typee." He highlighted the Taipi tribe who lived there, and he reportedly lived there himself for a few weeks in the 19th century. The land is also full of a lush green landscape. Then there's the Valley of Hatiheu, where one can see marae (sacred sites for religious gatherings) and boulders with petroglyphs drawn on them.
Where to eat and stay on Nuku Hiva island
So, how exactly do you get to Nuku Hiva? Great question. Since it's an island, you'll need to fly since swimming will be quite difficult even if you're Michael Phelps. Nuku Hiva's airport is called Nuku A Taha (NHV) and it is located in the northern part of the island. The airport is about 25 miles away from the main village of Taioha'e. While on Nuku Hiva, visitors can rent cars and scooters, but they should be cognizant while traveling that on the roads they might encounter wildlife, it won't be the free-roaming deer on Japan's mystical Miyajima island, but you would see cows and horses grazing the land.
Lodging on Nuku Hiva has something for everyone, but Le Nuku Hiva by Pearl Resorts offers everything a guest seeking the perfect tropical vacation could want. This includes an infinity pool, an on-site restaurant, bar, and lounge, and activities that include massages and carving classes. The hotel is located right off the coast of Taioha'e Bay, and there are 20 bungalows available for rent (which include four garden options, 16 bay view choices, four of which are of the premium variety). If you're not staying at a hotel on the island, then you can try camping. Groups like Cannibal Art offer camping tours to visitors where travelers will see all that Hakaui Valley has to offer while also spending the night with all-included camping gear and amenities.
While you're taking in the sights of Nuku Hiva, you'll get hungry at some point. To satiate your appetite, why not go to Chez Yvonne in the town of Hatiheu? Dishes like goat in coconut and breadfruit are offered to visitors along with a scenic view of the beach in front of the restaurant. Another great option for dining is Restaurant Kaniho, which not only offers authentic local cuisine but also excellent views of the beach while dining out.