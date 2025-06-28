Rick Steves Reveals The Best Things To Do In Iceland If You Only Have 24 Hours

Most travelers understandably prefer booking direct flights to their destination, but when a trip involves a stop in Iceland, it's tempting to choose the layover route. The country's official airline, Icelandair, features a stopover program that allows travelers to incorporate an Icelandic stopover into their itinerary, turning what would normally be a nuisance into a highly anticipated part of their journey. The cherry on top? You get to hop off the plane and spend a minimum of 24 hours in the country without shelling out extra for airfare.

We get it: It's overwhelming to cram Iceland's greatest hits within a 24-hour travel window. But, as always, travel guru Rick Steves saves the day with insightful advice on how to effectively spend your long layover time in Iceland. As Steves writes on his website, visiting between early June and mid-July — when the island is bathed in sunlight for most of the day — gives you the best opportunity to cross off destinations that shouldn't be missed on a vacation to Iceland. Hit the ground running immediately after landing at Keflavík International Airport with a relaxing soak in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon, an easy 20-minute drive away. The lagoon, open from 7 a.m. to midnight from June to August, has timed entry, making booking beforehand essential. From here, continue on a 45-minute drive to Reykjavik, where Steves suggests dropping your bags off at your lodgings before slowing down the pace a notch with a scenic walk along the shoreline. There, you'll encounter the Viking boat-shaped Sun Voyager sculpture and the contemporary Harpa concert hall. End your stroll at the Old Harbor, rounding out this invigorating 20-minute walk.