Rick Steves Reveals The Best Things To Do In Iceland If You Only Have 24 Hours
Most travelers understandably prefer booking direct flights to their destination, but when a trip involves a stop in Iceland, it's tempting to choose the layover route. The country's official airline, Icelandair, features a stopover program that allows travelers to incorporate an Icelandic stopover into their itinerary, turning what would normally be a nuisance into a highly anticipated part of their journey. The cherry on top? You get to hop off the plane and spend a minimum of 24 hours in the country without shelling out extra for airfare.
We get it: It's overwhelming to cram Iceland's greatest hits within a 24-hour travel window. But, as always, travel guru Rick Steves saves the day with insightful advice on how to effectively spend your long layover time in Iceland. As Steves writes on his website, visiting between early June and mid-July — when the island is bathed in sunlight for most of the day — gives you the best opportunity to cross off destinations that shouldn't be missed on a vacation to Iceland. Hit the ground running immediately after landing at Keflavík International Airport with a relaxing soak in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon, an easy 20-minute drive away. The lagoon, open from 7 a.m. to midnight from June to August, has timed entry, making booking beforehand essential. From here, continue on a 45-minute drive to Reykjavik, where Steves suggests dropping your bags off at your lodgings before slowing down the pace a notch with a scenic walk along the shoreline. There, you'll encounter the Viking boat-shaped Sun Voyager sculpture and the contemporary Harpa concert hall. End your stroll at the Old Harbor, rounding out this invigorating 20-minute walk.
Spend the afternoon driving by Iceland's greatest hits
Rick Steves' afternoon itinerary in Iceland kicks off with the Golden Circle route. Spanning 140 miles, this famous sightseeing route brings together most of the country's essential destinations while passing through breathtaking landscapes in just four hours — truly a "rewarding ratio of natural wonders per miles driven," writes Steves. Granted, the limited time frame won't allow the luxury of long stops, but simply skimming these natural wonders lets you experience the powerful and folkloric pull of this magical country.
Essentials include Þingvellir National Park, where the tectonic plate shifting has resulted in a dramatic gorge. Majestic water features — the Gullfoss waterfall and the Great Geysir in the Haukadalur geothermal area — are equally impressive stops that remain open year-round. The final Golden Circle stop before returning to Reykjavik is Hveragerði town, famous for its hot springs (which you can skip for now, having already indulged in a thermal bath experience earlier in the day). It'll be evening when you return to Reykjavik, though the bright sky and the bustling activity in the city center may seem to suggest otherwise. Steves notes that restaurants are open late, so you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to culinary options, whether it's a high-end dining experience or something as simple as a local hot dog. Give yourself a few hours of well-deserved shut-eye before heading back to the airport for the next leg of your journey.
If you have more than a day to spare for your long layover, Steves suggests adding a five-hour South Coast loop to your itinerary. "With remarkable waterfalls (Seljalandsfoss), black-sand beaches (Reynisfjara), and hikable glaciers (Sólheimajökull), the South Coast is a close runner-up to the Golden Circle as a top day trip," he shares.