New Hampshire's Underrated Regional Airport Offers Cheap Flights And A Variety Of New England Beers
For air travelers and visitors enjoying the beauty of New England, the first instinct is to book your trip through Boston's Logan International Airport. Logan Airport is in the heart of the city, and though it offers a variety of international and domestic routes for travelers, it's an often congested airport that can cost a pretty penny to fly through. That's why a regional airport in New England could be a more budget-savvy option to explore for travelers, and Manchester, New Hampshire's airport is receiving praise for just that.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) lies in the southern New Hampshire city of Manchester, which has a population of more than 115,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Manchester sits on the banks of the Merrimack River with museums, cultural landmarks, and a lakeside neighborhood full of small town character and historic trails. It's also only a 50-mile drive away from Boston, and with a bevy of low-cost airlines available, it could be a viable alternative to flying into Boston directly. With its intimate design and outposts to showcase New England's most popular beers, it's easy to see why some travelers choose Manchester for their air travel.
Great rates and tastes of New England are found at this underrated regional airport
Affordability is always at a premium in the air travel economy, and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's fares help drive travelers' desires to fly through MHT. When comparing flight itinerary costs out of MHT with those from neighboring airports in Boston or Portland, Maine, flights from Manchester, especially when factoring in parking fees, are consistently the lowest in the area. This budget-friendly option is just one of the reasons why USA Today consistently names Manchester's airport among the top 10 small airports in the country. Airlines servicing the airport include familiar carriers like JetBlue, American Airlines, and Southwest, as well as budget airlines like Avelo and Breeze, which offer regional destinations. Many past travelers say they end up choosing flying Manchester over Boston, even when airfare prices are the same.
The intimate, single-terminal facility has a total of 13 gates and two walkable floors of amenities that make it clear that you're in New England. If a pre-flight drink is in the cards, there are a couple of different stops worth checking out once you're through security. The options may not be at the level of a German beer garden inside of the airport, but they have local favorites for travelers to try. The popular New England-based brewer Shipyard Brewing has a location in the second-floor atrium before security, where you can sample unique beers like Applehead with Herb and Spice or Blue Fin Stout. Once past security, the iconic Samuel Adams has two outposts at Gates 5 and 9, where you can try its universally popular Boston Lager or go a seasonal draft. Just because you're not in the heart of Boston doesn't mean you can't enjoy the tastes of the city.
Planning your travel through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
Manchester, New Hampshire's airport sits close to Interstate 93 which connects Massachusetts to the Granite State, and is just 6 miles south of the city's downtown. Those who have flown out of MHT compliment the easy logistics of parking in the airport's covered garage, which starts at a flat daily rate of $14. Compare that to Logan Airport in Boston, which starts at $32 per day, and a garage spot isn't even a guarantee. The airport's website updates security screening times regularly, but typical wait times are quoted at just 5 to 10 minutes or less. MHT travelers have also touted the friendliness of the staff and experience of passing through an airport that can feel nearly empty, a rare sight in American air travel these days.
Though the lack of volume in flight options can make scheduling travel through Manchester a bit more difficult, convenience and affordability continue to drive New Englanders and tourists to consider it as a Logan Airport alternative. The most common regional destinations from Manchester's airport include New York City, Washington D.C., and Baltimore. There are also nonstop getaways to places like Charleston, South Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, a golf haven that has a small airport with great reviews of its own. If you can pack your patience for one layover, you can get to almost any major U.S. city with Manchester, New Hampshire, as the starting point of your itinerary.