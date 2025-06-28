New Hampshire's Underrated Regional Airport Offers Cheap Flights And A Variety Of New England Beers

Affordability is always at a premium in the air travel economy, and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's fares help drive travelers' desires to fly through MHT. When comparing flight itinerary costs out of MHT with those from neighboring airports in Boston or Portland, Maine, flights from Manchester, especially when factoring in parking fees, are consistently the lowest in the area. This budget-friendly option is just one of the reasons why USA Today consistently names Manchester's airport among the top 10 small airports in the country. Airlines servicing the airport include familiar carriers like JetBlue, American Airlines, and Southwest, as well as budget airlines like Avelo and Breeze, which offer regional destinations. Many past travelers say they end up choosing flying Manchester over Boston, even when airfare prices are the same.

The intimate, single-terminal facility has a total of 13 gates and two walkable floors of amenities that make it clear that you're in New England. If a pre-flight drink is in the cards, there are a couple of different stops worth checking out once you're through security. The options may not be at the level of a German beer garden inside of the airport, but they have local favorites for travelers to try. The popular New England-based brewer Shipyard Brewing has a location in the second-floor atrium before security, where you can sample unique beers like Applehead with Herb and Spice or Blue Fin Stout. Once past security, the iconic Samuel Adams has two outposts at Gates 5 and 9, where you can try its universally popular Boston Lager or go a seasonal draft. Just because you're not in the heart of Boston doesn't mean you can't enjoy the tastes of the city.