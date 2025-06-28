Florida's Delicate State Park Is An Underrated Gem With The Most Endemic Species In The State

A nature walk in Central Florida can feel like taking a stroll through Jurassic Park. Narrow trails wind through thickets of hydric foliage and ferns, dappled with the shade of centuries-old oaks and ancient cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. The air, thick with humidity, hums with cicadas and the dull hammering of red-headed woodpeckers. An alligator slips beneath the swamp's surface, where tangled, moss-covered hammocks of trees loom up from the sandy soil. This is the heartbeat of Florida, also known as Highlands Hammocks State Park. Located just 75 miles east of Sarasota, it's one of Florida's oldest state parks and is renowned for its endemic biodiversity.

With nearly 200 state parks, Florida boasts diverse landscapes, from beachy, beautiful Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys, where you can snorkel and camp right on the coast, to Caverns State Park, a unique, underrated, and underground Florida park. But Highlands Hammocks is particularly special, featuring a 9,000-acre tract of protected land full of old-growth cypress and ancient oaks, as well as a plethora of rare flora and fauna, like the elusive Florida panther and black bears. Additionally, deer, squirrels, turtles, alligators, and a variety of bird species all thrive in this multi-habitat expanse.

A "hammock" is a dense stand of hardwood trees, elevated a few inches off the ground and typically found in wet ecosystems. Live oak, mahogany, and red maple are examples of hammock-forming trees, and they're found all over the park. Trails, boardwalks, a historic conservation museum, and alligator tram tours constitute plenty of reasons to make this your next Florida destination. Just fly into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and drive 74 miles east via FL-64 E. Alternatively, you can fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), about 90 miles north via US-27 S.