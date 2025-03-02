Some Of Florida's Best Snorkeling, Beaches, And Beachfront Campsites Hide In This Underrated State Park
Every beach post on Instagram might as well be captioned "Life's a beach," or, "Memories are made in flip-flops," and there's a reason why. Some places just have that type of magic — the kind that makes you want to take off your shoes, sink your toes into the sand, and forget about everything else. Bahia Honda State Park in Florida is one of those places. It's the kind of destination that turns even the cheesiest captions into absolute truth because it's nearly impossible to be anything but happy here.
Between the turquoise waters, soft sandy beaches, and unbeatable sunset views, this gorgeous state park ranks right up there with Florida's most spectacular spots, like Venetian Pool in Coral Gables or Dry Tortugas National Park in Key West. Whether you're looking to snorkel, camp under the stars, or soak up the sun, Bahia Honda has a little something for everyone — both above and below the water.
Getting to Bahia Honda State Park is a bit of a mission since it's located in the south of the state. If you want to skip the long drive, the closest airport is Florida Keys Marathon International, about 20 minutes away. But don't worry if flying into this airport is out of your budget; just get ready for a longer journey. From the family-friendly Space Coast, expect a five-and-a-half-hour drive with no stops. Those coming from the region around John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, one of the best snorkeling areas in Florida, are a little over two hours away — you just might hit two underwater gems in one day. And, if you're traveling from Miami International Airport, plan to drive for a little less than three hours before reaching this tropical paradise.
Camp, swim, and snorkel in Bahia Honda's pristine waters
For an unforgettable experience at Bahia Honda State Park, camp there overnight. Set up at Buttonwood Campground, which offers both tent and RV sites — some even boast views of the water. Sandspur Campground is better suited for smaller rigs and tents; you'll find a peaceful, shaded corner just steps away from the beach. Those who want a more rustic feel can opt for a primitive site at Bayside Campground. Boat arrivals can head to the marina's slips, which include electricity and full access to park amenities.
The three beaches at Bahia Honda are as picturesque as they come. Kick back with Loggerhead Beach's expansive vistas of the Atlantic and calm waters for a relaxing swim, or make your way to Calusa Beach, which features picnic pavilions where you can enjoy a scenic lunch. There's also Sandspur Beach, where visitors bask in the sun, jump in the water, or build sandcastles. Whichever shore you end up choosing, you won't want to leave.
If it wasn't already obvious, snorkeling here is a must, as the area has some of the coolest nearshore excursions in the Florida Keys. Since the water is only four to six feet deep, it's the ideal spot for beginners. As you drift over the seabed, you'll be exposed to angelfish, barracudas, fire and staghorn corals, and even spiny lobsters. You can also go scuba diving here — it's ideal for those who have only started getting into the activity since the shallow water makes it easy to stay calm and enjoy learning your new hobby. The park's concession rents out everything from snorkels to kayaks, so you'll have everything you need for a fun day; just remember to avoid the most important mistakes people tend to make when snorkeling for the first time, like not practicing with your gear.
From fishing to stargazing, Bahia Honda has it all
Bahia Honda State Park has no shortage of activities to keep you busy. You can fish from the shore or launch your boat at the ramps — try your luck off the Old Bahia Honda Bridge for bottom fishing, or head to the sand flats if you prefer fly-fishing for bonefish or barracuda. Otherwise, you can rent a kayak or bring your own and glide through the waters around the park for a soothing escape beneath clear, blue skies. When you want to take a break from the beach, hit the state park's nature trail, which takes you to Old Bahia Honda Bridge for an epic view of the whole island (and the occasional passing sea turtle or two). For something a little faster-paced, you can always ride your bike and cruise the paved path.
Birdwatching enthusiasts will love Bahia Honda, too. The sand flats are a haven for wading and shorebirds, like herons, egrets, and plovers, and fall is prime time for hawk migration, so make sure to have binoculars with you when you visit. In the summer, you might even encounter the rare white-crowned pigeon hanging out in the trees. Don't stop looking up after the sun sets; the state park is far enough from city lights to offer some of the most strikingly starry skies in Florida, making it a wonderful ending to a full day of adventure.
The south of Florida is also home to some amazing islands worth exploring, like Upper Matecumbe Key, about an hour from Bahia Honda. So if you're not quite ready to leave the water after spending time in Bahia Honda, don't worry because there's plenty more to see — all you have to do is hop back in your car.