Seattle Gets Less Rain Than Miami, So Why Does The Emerald City Feel So Gloomy?

Rainy, gloomy Seattle — at least that's the stereotype. But it turns out that this universal image of the city isn't completely accurate: When you look at the numbers, Seattle doesn't even make it into the top one hundred rainiest cities in the United States, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The rainiest city in the country is actually Mount Washington, New Hampshire, followed by Astoria, Oregon; Mobile, Alabama; and Miami, Florida. Ironically, the latter has a reputation for being warm and sunny, with tourists flocking there year after year in search of a never-ending summer. The data, however, paints a different picture. While the mean precipitation from 1991 to 2020 was 39.42 inches for the Emerald City, the Magic City had 66.31 inches — that's 1.7 times higher!

If this is the case, why does Seattle get labeled as a gray city? Although the city gets milder showers, it rains an average of 149 days of the year, compared with Miami's 135. Still, that's not a big enough difference to create the opposite ideas we have of both cities. The main factor that sets them apart isn't actually rain, but sunshine. Miami may get very heavy rainfalls due to hurricanes and tropical storms, but it also has an average of 249 days of total or partial sunshine. On the other hand, Seattle only enjoys 164 days of sunny weather each year.