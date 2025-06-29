One Of Indiana's Largest Natural Lakes Is A Midwest Summer Escape With Award-Winning Eats, Boating, And Parks

Home of the Indianapolis 500, Indiana is best known for its speed — but if you're looking to slow things down, Cedar Lake is just the place. Located about an hour from Indianapolis, this picturesque town takes its name from one of Northern Indiana's largest natural lakes, formed by ancient glacial meltwater and spanning nearly 800 acres. Since the 1880s, when the Monon Railroad first brought vacationers here, Cedar Lake has been a summertime favorite for those seeking rest and recreation.

Whether you're strolling scenic walking trails or lounging on the beach, summer is prime time to visit. For a peaceful nature walk between Cedar Lake and the charming neighboring town of Crown Point, the Lemon Lake Touchstone Trail is only a 5-minute drive away. This easy .7-mile loop winds through wooded terrain and offers tranquil views of the surrounding lake landscape.

Boating and fishing are big draws at Cedar Lake, but so is the food. Stop by The Sandbar Grill for casual lakeside dining or Frank's Backyard BBQ — called the "Best darn BBQ in the north" by one Tripadvisor reviewer. If you'd rather float your way to flavor, grab a burger by boat at Bugaboo's Grill or dock at the award-winning Lighthouse Restaurant. Known for its upscale surf-and-turf and extensive bourbon selection, the Lighthouse is a must-visit, especially at sunset. It's no wonder it's also a favorite wedding venue.