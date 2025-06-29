One Of Indiana's Largest Natural Lakes Is A Midwest Summer Escape With Award-Winning Eats, Boating, And Parks
Home of the Indianapolis 500, Indiana is best known for its speed — but if you're looking to slow things down, Cedar Lake is just the place. Located about an hour from Indianapolis, this picturesque town takes its name from one of Northern Indiana's largest natural lakes, formed by ancient glacial meltwater and spanning nearly 800 acres. Since the 1880s, when the Monon Railroad first brought vacationers here, Cedar Lake has been a summertime favorite for those seeking rest and recreation.
Whether you're strolling scenic walking trails or lounging on the beach, summer is prime time to visit. For a peaceful nature walk between Cedar Lake and the charming neighboring town of Crown Point, the Lemon Lake Touchstone Trail is only a 5-minute drive away. This easy .7-mile loop winds through wooded terrain and offers tranquil views of the surrounding lake landscape.
Boating and fishing are big draws at Cedar Lake, but so is the food. Stop by The Sandbar Grill for casual lakeside dining or Frank's Backyard BBQ — called the "Best darn BBQ in the north" by one Tripadvisor reviewer. If you'd rather float your way to flavor, grab a burger by boat at Bugaboo's Grill or dock at the award-winning Lighthouse Restaurant. Known for its upscale surf-and-turf and extensive bourbon selection, the Lighthouse is a must-visit, especially at sunset. It's no wonder it's also a favorite wedding venue.
On the green and in the water
If your ideal getaway includes a quick round of golf, the 9-hole Cedar Creek Family Golf Center welcomes players of all skill levels. Just minutes from the water and a short drive away along the highway, the course features a mix of challenging and accessible holes and is open daily from 8:30 a.m., though closing times vary with the season. After a laid-back game, you can enjoy snacks and drinks at the on-site clubhouse.
Prefer a rod and reel? Don't forget to pack your fishing gear — Cedar Lake is a top-tier fishing destination, named one of Northwest Indiana's best spots by South Shore Indiana. Anglers can expect to catch bass (including a rare hybrid called a wiper), bluegill, catfish, and walleye. You can fish from shore near the Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center — lit at night for evening fishing — or launch a boat from one of the local parks to explore open water. Between its well-stocked waters and abundance of natural beauty, Cedar Lake offers the kind of simple pleasures that make summer feel like summer. Whether you're here for a weekend or a week, there's more than enough to keep your days full — and your pace relaxed.
Discover Cedar Lake's past, then cruise its serene waters
The Museum at Lassen's Resort, nestled on the eastern shore of Cedar Lake, is arguably the town's most distinctive attraction. Originally opened in 1921 by the Lassen brothers, this historical site served as a premier resort in the community. Today, it offers a rich array of exhibits that dive into Cedar Lake's fascinating past — from Dr. William Scholl's grandfather's shoemaking equipment to the incredible story of how the entire museum building was moved across the frozen lake from one shore to the other.
The highlight of any visit to the museum is a Dewey Line Steamboat Ride. These charming steam-powered boats offer guided tours that explore the legacy of steamships on the lake and their role in shaping Cedar Lake's golden resort era. Ranging from 20 to 45 minutes, the cruises include museum admission, making them a perfect pairing for a laid-back, educational afternoon.
After returning to dry land, you can kick back in a rocking chair on the museum's wraparound porch, take in the lake views, or head inside for a bite to eat inspired by local history. Don't forget to stop by the gift shop to pick up a memento from your time in this one-of-a-kind town.