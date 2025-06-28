This Charming Missouri City Full Of Restaurants, Wineries, And A Distillery Is A Hidden Foodie Haven

If you're hungry or thirsty, New Haven, Missouri is a charming riverside town serving up big flavors and a generous side of Midwestern hospitality. Located in Franklin County, about halfway between Washington and Hermann, another charming beloved town known for its wines, New Haven is home to family-owned wineries and restaurants, a canoe-themed brewery, and the town's only distillery, Pinckney Bend.

Start your adventure at Röbller Vineyard, a family-run operation that's been handcrafting wine for more than 30 years. Sample wines from the region's French-hybrid grapes, including reds like Chambourcin and Norton and dry whites like Seyval, Trauminnette, and Vignoles, all while enjoying sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Next, head to historic McKelvy Vineyards on the outskirts of town. Known for live music on weekends and its handmade, wood-fired pizzas, McKelvey Vineyards offers red, white, and sparkling wines by the glass, flight, or bottle. A healthy assortment of cocktails, craft beers, and non-alcoholic beverages round out the drink menu.

Head back to town and end the day exploring the quaint shops and getting to know the kind, friendly people running them. Visit Astral Glass Studio, an artisan glass making studio that's highly rated on TripAdvisor. Catch a live demonstration, learn more about New Haven's history, and leave with a delicately crafted keepsake.