This Charming Missouri City Full Of Restaurants, Wineries, And A Distillery Is A Hidden Foodie Haven
If you're hungry or thirsty, New Haven, Missouri is a charming riverside town serving up big flavors and a generous side of Midwestern hospitality. Located in Franklin County, about halfway between Washington and Hermann, another charming beloved town known for its wines, New Haven is home to family-owned wineries and restaurants, a canoe-themed brewery, and the town's only distillery, Pinckney Bend.
Start your adventure at Röbller Vineyard, a family-run operation that's been handcrafting wine for more than 30 years. Sample wines from the region's French-hybrid grapes, including reds like Chambourcin and Norton and dry whites like Seyval, Trauminnette, and Vignoles, all while enjoying sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Next, head to historic McKelvy Vineyards on the outskirts of town. Known for live music on weekends and its handmade, wood-fired pizzas, McKelvey Vineyards offers red, white, and sparkling wines by the glass, flight, or bottle. A healthy assortment of cocktails, craft beers, and non-alcoholic beverages round out the drink menu.
Head back to town and end the day exploring the quaint shops and getting to know the kind, friendly people running them. Visit Astral Glass Studio, an artisan glass making studio that's highly rated on TripAdvisor. Catch a live demonstration, learn more about New Haven's history, and leave with a delicately crafted keepsake.
Visit a canoe-themed brewery and sample small-batch spirits in New Haven
Whiskey, gin, and vodka enthusiasts will want to stop at Pinckney Bend, New Haven's only distillery. Established by three longtime friends in 2011, the award-winning distillery produces small-batch, high-quality spirits, canned cocktails, and tonic syrup. For $30, guests can book a Signature Working Distillery Tour, which includes a 1-hour immersive experience around the property, a spirits flight of their choice, and the opportunity to try a barrel sampling in the dunnage house onsite.
Beer lovers will appreciate the wide selection of ales, lagers, IPAs, stouts, and seasonal drafts at Paddle Stop Brewery, situated steps away from the Missouri River. The 3,500-square-foot space began as boating storage for Paddle Stop, an outdoor adventure company opened by Shawn and Stacy Camden in 2019. In 2022, they transformed the space into Paddle Stop Brewery, an iconic hotspot for brews like the Painted Paddle Ale, Vanilla Boat Builder Brown, and Broken Paddle, which pay homage to the brewery's canoeing roots.
From the beer hall, patrons can walk to Paddle Stop, which offers three different canoeing routes up and down the Missouri River with day and night time excursions. For a slightly off-the-beaten-path experience, book an evening route from Hermann to New Haven. You'll float down the river as the sun sets, enjoy dinner on a sand dune, and paddle home under a full moon.
Plan a weekend getaway in New Haven
New Haven is located between Columbia, an artsy college town, and the metropolis of St. Louis, so travelers can customize transportation options depending on their point of origin. If arriving from the West Coast, visitors can fly into Columbia Regional Airport, rent a car, and drive 1 hour and 30 minutes east. Guests coming from the East Coast can land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, rent a car, and drive 1 hour and 15 minutes west. Make sure to stop in Augusta, America's first-ever wine region, along the way.
Upon arrival, New Haven offers a variety of lodging options, including charming historic hotels, quaint B&Bs, and designated camping sites. Travelers looking for eclectic accommodations can reserve Trinity Hill Bed & Breakfast, an 1800s Gothic-Revival church that's been converted into a 1,000-square-foot apartment, complete with a kitchen, a separate dining area, a full private bathroom, and two bedrooms. The Central Hotel offers guests a glimpse into New Haven's historic past, complete with updated amenities and a hearty, homemade breakfast.
When planning your trip, check the town website for annual events like the Balloon Glow, Race, and Festival, the Scarecrow Fest and Pumpkin Glow, and Christmas by Moonlight, which draw larger crowds. Plan accordingly and make any reservations for lodging, restaurants, or wine tastings in advance if possible.