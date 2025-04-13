America's First Wine Region Is A Dazzling Missouri City Just Outside Of St. Louis To Shop And Dine

Brimming with sip-worthy spots, Augusta is a secret wine lover's paradise. Composed of rolling hills, verdant vineyards, and scenic Missouri River views, the best way to explore the region is by sipping your way through the Augusta Wine Trail. The easiest way to travel the trail is by hopping on the Wine Trolley. Running every Saturday from May through October, noon to 6 p.m., the complimentary trolley stops at all five wineries in the area, including downtown gems like Augusta Winery, where you can enjoy award-winning wines in the idyllic, shaded Wine and Beer Garden, and the town's oldest winery, Mount Pleasant Estates. Founded in 1859 by two brothers from Germany who were inspired by the region's similarities to their homeland, it's the perfect place to sip some history with your vino. Take your time exploring the stunning campus dotted with historic buildings and cellars dating back to the 1800s. When you're hungry, wander into the Appellation Café for an afternoon appetizer or a flatbread pizza served alongside scenic river valley views.

Continue your trolley-bound wine adventure to scenic beauties like Balducci Vineyards, an Italian-inspired oasis set on acres of picturesque lawns with sweeping vineyard vistas, and Montelle Winery. Founded in 1970, the latter boasts the best views of the Missouri River Valley, and hosts live music and events on Saturdays year-round in the tasting room. To take a break from trolley hopping, you can book an ATV tour with Augusta Vineyard Tours. Departing from Mount Pleasant Estates, the guided excursion gives visitors a behind-the-scenes taste of the region's winemaking process from vine to cellar.