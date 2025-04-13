America's First Wine Region Is A Dazzling Missouri City Just Outside Of St. Louis To Shop And Dine
When you think of U.S. wine regions, West Coast states usually get all the glory. From tourist-luring locales like Napa Valley in California to secret Oregon wine regions with edgy, innovative blends like the Columbia River Gorge, the western states are packed with vino-sipping vacation spots. What may come as a surprise is that America's first wine region isn't anywhere near the West Coast, but tucked unassumingly into a Midwestern state.
Situated about 45 miles west of St. Louis — the illustrious state capital that's home to one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city — Augusta, Missouri was established as the United States' first official wine region in 1980, and still thrives today as a small but mighty wine destination. With five wineries nestled into 15 square miles, and a quaint downtown boasting small-town charm lined with shops and restaurants, the cozy city is the perfect place for a low-key wine country getaway in the Midwest.
Sip your way through the Augusta wine region
Brimming with sip-worthy spots, Augusta is a secret wine lover's paradise. Composed of rolling hills, verdant vineyards, and scenic Missouri River views, the best way to explore the region is by sipping your way through the Augusta Wine Trail. The easiest way to travel the trail is by hopping on the Wine Trolley. Running every Saturday from May through October, noon to 6 p.m., the complimentary trolley stops at all five wineries in the area, including downtown gems like Augusta Winery, where you can enjoy award-winning wines in the idyllic, shaded Wine and Beer Garden, and the town's oldest winery, Mount Pleasant Estates. Founded in 1859 by two brothers from Germany who were inspired by the region's similarities to their homeland, it's the perfect place to sip some history with your vino. Take your time exploring the stunning campus dotted with historic buildings and cellars dating back to the 1800s. When you're hungry, wander into the Appellation Café for an afternoon appetizer or a flatbread pizza served alongside scenic river valley views.
Continue your trolley-bound wine adventure to scenic beauties like Balducci Vineyards, an Italian-inspired oasis set on acres of picturesque lawns with sweeping vineyard vistas, and Montelle Winery. Founded in 1970, the latter boasts the best views of the Missouri River Valley, and hosts live music and events on Saturdays year-round in the tasting room. To take a break from trolley hopping, you can book an ATV tour with Augusta Vineyard Tours. Departing from Mount Pleasant Estates, the guided excursion gives visitors a behind-the-scenes taste of the region's winemaking process from vine to cellar.
Shop, wine, and dine in Augusta
Beyond its vineyards and wineries, Augusta is ripe with opportunities to shop and dine. Take a stroll downtown, where you'll encounter vintage treasure chests like Stone Ledge Antiques, and gorgeous galleries like the Sam Stang Augusta Glass Studio. Shop for new wine-tasting threads at The Augusta Clothing Company, whose chic apparel and accessories will inspire you to sip in style. Be sure to check out The Augusta Emporium, a local favorite for gifts, sundries, and collectibles with a coffee shop tucked inside.
Root Food + Wine is the perfect dinner locale, serving beautifully presented plates of three-course and five-course meals expertly paired with regional wines. For something on the casual side, grab a table at Good News Brewing, a beloved local gathering spot serving savory wood-fired pizzas on sourdough crust and tasty pints of seasonal beers. When you've had your fill of food, wine, and adventures, enjoy charm-filled accommodations at the historic Applegate Inn, or the sweet Honey Bee Cottage, which is nestled in the town's oldest brick building and within walking distance of the downtown wineries.