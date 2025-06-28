A Quirky Wisconsin Town Right Outside Of Madison Is Best Known As The 'Troll Capital Of The World'

Unique customs and histories abound in Wisconsin, where you can find one of America's coziest towns on the Mississippi River, steeped in Swedish culture. The state is also no stranger to fascinating characters and roadside attractions, like this bizarre dreamscape house of oddities holding the world's largest indoor carousel. So, it may come as no surprise to hear that yet another Wisconsin destination has earned a name for itself through a rather strange feature: trolls.

Mount Horeb is a charming, albeit quirky town about a 40-minute drive from Madison or Dane County Regional Airport, and just under two hours from Milwaukee. Inspired by its rich ties with Scandinavian heritage and its large population of descendants from Norwegian migrants, Mount Horeb has earned its reputation as the "Troll Capital of the World" thanks to the numerous wooden trolls that stand outside businesses and homes throughout town. The scene is set when you start driving down The Trollway, an aptly named road that leads you to the center of town. It's here you'll start noticing the odd troll statues — some towering giants, others as small as children — made of wood (sometimes porcelain) and possessing their own unique styles and stories.

As you wander the streets, you can get up close and personal with over 40 trolls with names like Olaf and The Gardener. Main Street (aka The Trollway) is the best place to see them, which these days promotes the town's heritage while also enticing travelers to make Mount Horeb a dedicated day trip or a road trip stop. Local artist Michael Feeney is responsible for the trolls you see today, including The Chicken Thief, his first-ever troll for the town, dating back to the '80s.