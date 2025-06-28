A Quirky Wisconsin Town Right Outside Of Madison Is Best Known As The 'Troll Capital Of The World'
Unique customs and histories abound in Wisconsin, where you can find one of America's coziest towns on the Mississippi River, steeped in Swedish culture. The state is also no stranger to fascinating characters and roadside attractions, like this bizarre dreamscape house of oddities holding the world's largest indoor carousel. So, it may come as no surprise to hear that yet another Wisconsin destination has earned a name for itself through a rather strange feature: trolls.
Mount Horeb is a charming, albeit quirky town about a 40-minute drive from Madison or Dane County Regional Airport, and just under two hours from Milwaukee. Inspired by its rich ties with Scandinavian heritage and its large population of descendants from Norwegian migrants, Mount Horeb has earned its reputation as the "Troll Capital of the World" thanks to the numerous wooden trolls that stand outside businesses and homes throughout town. The scene is set when you start driving down The Trollway, an aptly named road that leads you to the center of town. It's here you'll start noticing the odd troll statues — some towering giants, others as small as children — made of wood (sometimes porcelain) and possessing their own unique styles and stories.
As you wander the streets, you can get up close and personal with over 40 trolls with names like Olaf and The Gardener. Main Street (aka The Trollway) is the best place to see them, which these days promotes the town's heritage while also enticing travelers to make Mount Horeb a dedicated day trip or a road trip stop. Local artist Michael Feeney is responsible for the trolls you see today, including The Chicken Thief, his first-ever troll for the town, dating back to the '80s.
Where to embrace Mount Horeb's trolls
Located in the center of Mount Horeb, the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub is everything you'd expect from its name. Inside, you can admire various troll sculptures, all individually made, while tucking into delicious microbrew beer on tap. The pub prides itself on sticking to local producers for its ingredients, so you can feel like you're doing the region a service when you order that extra serving of cheese curds or buffalo chicken wings.
A touch over 4 miles west of town is the Cave of the Mounds. While you may not see any troll statues out here (yet), this intricate and dark cave system filled with stalagmites and stalactites is the perfect environment for imagining yourself in a world with these mythical creatures. You can choose from different tours, including guided, fully lit sessions and atmospheric journeys with only lanterns to guide your way. Bear in mind that the caves can become quite tight in certain areas, which might not be ideal for anyone who's claustrophobic. Fortunately, you can avoid these sections with your guide's help.
If it's Scandinavian culture you're after, time your visit for one of Mount Horeb's festivals. Scandihoovan Winter Festival is usually held in February each year and includes events like frozen turkey bowling and what is essentially ice hockey using brooms on Stewart Lake. Around June each year, Mount Horeb's Summer Frolic takes place. It's a weekend of celebration with live music, fireworks, parades, and the popular Norsk Run — an event that draws a lot of competitors.
Shopping and accommodations in Mount Horeb
Along with trolls, Mount Horeb's Main Street is known for its boutiques. Picture those charming little shopfronts that define America's best small towns, and you're on the right track. Spellerific stands out with its assortment of witchy products. The self-proclaimed "full-service witch shop" sells everything from crystals to candles and spell ingredients. You can go there for a tarot card reading or to attend classes on proper Ouija board use, psychic awareness, astral travel, and more. Located practically next door, Duluth Trading Company is a clothing store for lovers of the outdoors. You can browse a wide selection of workwear for both men and women — imagine shelves lined with flannel shirts and denim jeans. They also stock tools and specialty gear for camping and hiking.
Mount Horeb doesn't have much choice when it comes to hotels. Both the Sunniva Inn and The Little Village — located in town — offer well-rated accommodation, but you should expect to spend anywhere between $100 and $250 per night, at the time of this writing. If you're on a budget, Mount Horeb might be better experienced as a day trip from nearby Madison, where you have a greater range of accommodation options. If you stay here, you may also want to check out this unique state park between Madison and Milwaukee with Wisconsin's most important archaeological site.