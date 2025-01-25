A Bizarre Dreamscape House Of Oddities In Wisconsin Holds The World's Largest Indoor Carousel
Wisconsin might not be home to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Fallingwater, considered the best all-time work of American architecture, but the Badger State isn't without its own remarkable landmarks. Two noteworthy spots are situated just 10 minutes apart: Taliesin, the former residence and studio of the renowned architect Wright, and The House on the Rock, an unconventional attraction that captivates visitors from around the world.
The House on the Rock is a quirky destination that is part museum, part art installation, and entirely fascinating. Originally the brainchild of Alexander John Jordan, a man of boundless imagination and eclectic tastes, the eccentric house opened to the public in 1960 and has continued to evolve into a sprawling complex of jaw-dropping oddities. Explore the zen-like Japanese Gardens before heading inside to see the Infinity Room, which appears to float in midair above a valley. However, the main draw of the attraction is the world's largest indoor carousel, complete with over 20,000 lights and hundreds of animal carvings. Visitors will also find impressive collections of vintage automatons, music machines, and peculiar dioramas that seem to come straight out of a dream.
For more art, continue your journey in Wisconsin to Cedarburg, a small town getaway that's an artsy, cozy city with fun shops and scenic views. Or, journey east to Indianapolis, home to Twisted House, another whimsical, unique art house where architecture defies gravity.
Explore the eccentric wonders of The House on the Rock
To learn more about the creator and visionary, start your tour at the Alex Jordan Center and the original residence, a 13-room home connected with stained glass and artifacts. Highlights include the Infinity Room which extends 218 feet out over the valley and offers breathtaking views of the Wisconsin countryside.
Continue into the collection rooms, where you'll encounter a labyrinth of treasures, like an enormous 200-foot-tall sea creature sculpture, intricate animatronics, and a mesmerizing collection of self-playing orchestras. Don't miss the famed Streets of Yesterday, a nostalgic recreation of a 19th-century village, or the Music of Yesterday exhibit, where you can experience vintage musical performances brought to life by rare automated machines. Wrap up your visit at one of the most impressive exhibits, the world's largest indoor carousel. It's a surreal display of craftsmanship, ornately decorated with 269 animal sculptures, 20,000 lights, and over 100 chandeliers.
With so much to see, you'll need hours to fully appreciate the eccentric beauty of this attraction. Make a weekend of your visit by staying at The House on the Rock Resort, located under 10 miles from the attraction. The accommodations are understated and minimally decorated, providing a contrast to the main attraction's extravagance, yet still delivering a relaxing escape. Enjoy a round of golf on the resort's championship course, take a swim in the indoor pool, or unwind with a spa treatment.