One Of America's Coziest Towns Is A Wisconsin Gem On The Mississippi River Steeped In Swedish Culture
Wisconsin's western border runs along the Mississippi River for hundreds of miles, and nestled along its banks is the charming town of Stockholm, a place with more to offer than meets the eye. Resting along Highway 35, referred to as the Great River Road, Stockholm is a tiny town with a recorded population of less than 100 year-round residents. The town personifies small-town cuteness in both size and its offerings to visitors, so much so that it received national recognition for aesthetic appeal.
The website MyDatingAdvisor compared 170 of the coziest small towns in America and, lo and behold, Stockholm came out with the highest "Cozy Town Index Score" of them all. Snowfall levels, winter temperature, and availability of cafes and bookshops were a sampling of the factors that made Stockholm the number one choice.
Though the population might be tiny and the landscape isn't filled with bright lights and big buildings, there is a lot to offer in Stockholm. From the touches of Swedish heritage that gave the town its name to picturesque state parks and water views, this quaint village along the Mississippi is a hidden gem of Wisconsin.
Explore Stockholm, the river town with Swedish roots
The name for the adorable town of Stockholm is, indeed, a direct tribute to the capital city of Sweden. The name was first coined by Scandinavian immigrants from the Old World. The land where they settled is an idyllic village on Lake Pepin, the largest lake on the Mississippi River.
Still, Stockholm itself remains secluded from any other neighboring towns. Stockholm's closest city in Wisconsin is the Indie Capital of the Midwest, Eau Claire, about an hour's drive away. The Twin Cities (St. Paul and Minneapolis) are the closest Minnesota cities, just over an hour's drive away. But, no matter how you find Stockholm, there are ways to enjoy its beauty from different vantages.
The ground-level views of Stockholm are found at a walkable downtown on the river packed with lovely little shops like Stockholm Pottery & Mercantile and local art galleries around each corner. Just off of Main Street down Spring Street is Stockholm Village Park. This park offers great views of the Mississippi, and for travelers, overnight camping with a tent or camper is available for $15-20.
The best views at the elevation of the land along the Mississippi River are at Maiden Rock Bluff State Natural Area. Near the top of this unique 400-foot limestone bluff is the home of the rare peregrine falcons who nest here, and the cliff vistas are unparalleled to the area.
Local foodie gems and European patio vibes in Stockholm, Wisconsin
Though small in both presence and variety, the dining scene in Stockholm has a few noteworthy spots that make for a great way to see this quaint town, even if only for a day. For a taste of the European roots that founded Stockholm, Hop Dish & Vine is a lovely gastropub and hangout spot to appropriately enjoy the delightful Swedish custom of fika, which is a social coffee or drink break designed to slow down the day. Their beer and wine garden is reminiscent of a European sidewalk cafe and visitors rave about the ambiance and service.
Visitors can take a step back in time for a moment by walking into Humble Moon Saloon & Mercantile for a meal or a drink or two. This old-fashioned bar and restaurant hangout serves up fresh homemade meals with products coming directly from local Wisconsin farmers, and it's the type of place where visitors like to pull up the bar and make new friends.
Another great stop for a local feel is The Palate, which has to be one of the cozier stores in Stockholm. This gourmet kitchen store also sells cheeses and sweets, along with a variety of imported wines to celebrate any occasion. Pair those findings at The Palate with a famous dessert from Stockholm Pie & General Store, known around the country for its pies and sweet treats.