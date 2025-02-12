One Of America's Coziest Towns Is A Wisconsin Gem On The Mississippi River Steeped In Swedish Culture

Wisconsin's western border runs along the Mississippi River for hundreds of miles, and nestled along its banks is the charming town of Stockholm, a place with more to offer than meets the eye. Resting along Highway 35, referred to as the Great River Road, Stockholm is a tiny town with a recorded population of less than 100 year-round residents. The town personifies small-town cuteness in both size and its offerings to visitors, so much so that it received national recognition for aesthetic appeal.

The website MyDatingAdvisor compared 170 of the coziest small towns in America and, lo and behold, Stockholm came out with the highest "Cozy Town Index Score" of them all. Snowfall levels, winter temperature, and availability of cafes and bookshops were a sampling of the factors that made Stockholm the number one choice.

Though the population might be tiny and the landscape isn't filled with bright lights and big buildings, there is a lot to offer in Stockholm. From the touches of Swedish heritage that gave the town its name to picturesque state parks and water views, this quaint village along the Mississippi is a hidden gem of Wisconsin.