Situated Between Brisbane And Cairns Is Australia's Tropical City Surrounded By Untouched Wilderness
Australia's east coast is brimming with bustling cities, thrilling activities, and backpacker hotspots, which is what makes this an ultra-popular road trip route. From the white sandy beaches and warm weather of the Sunshine Coast to Australia's dreamiest private island resort perched on the Great Barrier Reef, the east coast is filled with captivating locations. But beyond all the hype, there is still a huge selection of places that go unnoticed, including the tropical city of Mackay, which is ideally situated between the metropolises of Brisbane and Cairns.
Australia is a vast country. In fact, it's the sixth-largest country in the world, so it's not surprising that places like Mackay can easily slip under the radar. Yet, this is a city that will keep visitors hanging around much longer than anticipated, as it's home to the longest subtropical rainforest in Queensland — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Mackay is a haven for outdoor adventures, from hiking and biking to discovering the local wildlife and getting out on the water, there are plenty of activities to keep you enthralled.
Although there are no direct flights to Mackay Airport from abroad, there are daily flights from Brisbane, which make getting here rather straightforward. Of course, flying is the quickest way, but if you're feeling adventurous, then the 10.5-hour road trip from Brisbane is well worth embarking on. A great option is to rent a one-way car hire at Brisbane Airport, which allows flexibility.
What makes Mackay a standout destination?
While tourists often flock to Australia's hallmark destinations (including the iconic Gold Coast, one of the best places in Australia to swim with whales), there are endless hidden gems to visit, too. Mackay certainly lives up to its reputation as being a prime location where the countryside meets the coast, and tourists are continuing to discover this off-the-beaten-path paradise. Not only is Mackay home to a section of the famous Great Barrier Reef and just 93 miles from the majestic Whitsundays islands, it also boasts plenty of untouched wilderness, which is what adds to its appeal as a unique destination.
Mackay acts as a perfect jumping-off point for boat trips, mountain bike adventures, hikes, and wildlife spotting. Outdoor activities like these are part of the allure of Australia, and Mackay certainly doesn't disappoint. If you're seeking another unique adventure, set aside extra time to explore the nearby ghost town of Mount Britton, just 90 minutes from Mackay, which is an abandoned gold mining town dating back to the late 1800s.
Aside from the incredible nature, unique wildlife, and exhilarating activities, Mackay is also a food lover's paradise. Those with a sweet tooth and a craving for local delicacies need to stop by the Sarina Sugar Shed, renowned for its "paddock-to-plate-to-bottle sugar experience." The fine dining degustation experience at The Flackyard is also a fantastic culinary adventure.
Discover tropical Mackay by land and sea
Mackay is best explored by land and by sea, and there is no better place to begin than at the Great Barrier Reef. One of the best things to do at sea is to embark on a catamaran tour, which allows you to see some of the most picturesque and remote parts of the reef, but you can also find plenty of opportunities to dive or snorkel at your leisure. Pioneer River, on the outskirts of Mackay, is one of the best fishing spots in the area, giving you a chance to hook flathead, bream, and trevally. Whether you're interested in island hopping, paddleboarding, or day trips to the Whitsundays, Mackay is a great starting point for amazing sea adventures.
Back on land, you'll find Mackay to be a hiker's paradise. Some of the best places to hit the trails include Cape Hillsborough National Park, noted for its eucalypt forests and rocky headlands, as well as the enchanting Finch Hatton Gorge, which is defined by its waterfalls. For those seeking a challenge, the Mackay Highlands Great Walk is a sprawling trail that usually takes several days to complete.
Mackay is also a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. From platypus spotting at Eungella National Park to witnessing kangaroos and wallabies on the beach at sunrise at Cape Hillsborough National Park, there are wildlife encounters to be had all around you.