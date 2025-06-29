Situated Between Brisbane And Cairns Is Australia's Tropical City Surrounded By Untouched Wilderness

Australia's east coast is brimming with bustling cities, thrilling activities, and backpacker hotspots, which is what makes this an ultra-popular road trip route. From the white sandy beaches and warm weather of the Sunshine Coast to Australia's dreamiest private island resort perched on the Great Barrier Reef, the east coast is filled with captivating locations. But beyond all the hype, there is still a huge selection of places that go unnoticed, including the tropical city of Mackay, which is ideally situated between the metropolises of Brisbane and Cairns.

Australia is a vast country. In fact, it's the sixth-largest country in the world, so it's not surprising that places like Mackay can easily slip under the radar. Yet, this is a city that will keep visitors hanging around much longer than anticipated, as it's home to the longest subtropical rainforest in Queensland — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Mackay is a haven for outdoor adventures, from hiking and biking to discovering the local wildlife and getting out on the water, there are plenty of activities to keep you enthralled.

Although there are no direct flights to Mackay Airport from abroad, there are daily flights from Brisbane, which make getting here rather straightforward. Of course, flying is the quickest way, but if you're feeling adventurous, then the 10.5-hour road trip from Brisbane is well worth embarking on. A great option is to rent a one-way car hire at Brisbane Airport, which allows flexibility.