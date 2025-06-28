A Wildly Underrated Georgia City Known As The Birthplace Of Southern Rock Blends Diverse Food With Outdoor Fun

A trip to Macon will definitely be the most rockin' trip you've ever had, and you can customize your itinerary with a variety of options that pay homage to the town's musical history. You can take a tour of Capricorn Sound Studio or visit The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, where some of the band members lived back in the '70s.You'll also find a variety of music-focused tours like the African American Music Experience, the Free Birds & Night Owls Walking Tour, and the Rock & Soul Riding Tour.

Macon also has a quieter side that you should explore — one that dates back further than the rock 'n' roll notoriety the town is known for. You can enjoy the outdoors and take a peek into Macon's Native American culture by visiting the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. The Muscogee Nation constructed these mounds, and more than 2,000 artifacts have been recovered over the years. You can see some of these artifacts on display at the park's visitor center, and you can also get some steps in on the park's many trails. In September, there is a two-day celebration that honors the culture of the Native Americans. Each spring, you can participate in the Lantern Light Tour by making the voyage to the top of the Great Temple Mound at night. Paddling the Ocmulgee River is another way to get outside and enjoy the area's natural beauty.