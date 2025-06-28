A Wildly Underrated Georgia City Known As The Birthplace Of Southern Rock Blends Diverse Food With Outdoor Fun
Even if you've never heard of Macon, you've probably heard the music that has come out of this soulful town in Georgia. Little Richard, The Allman Brothers Band, and Otis Redding all have roots in Macon, and the town is also home to Capricorn Studios. Back in the day, several artists recorded at the studio — including The Marshall Tucker Band, Percy Sledge, and The Charlie Daniels Band. With its rich music history, the town of Macon has become known as the birthplace of Southern rock, and it still embraces its musical history today.
Macon is a wonderful city with plenty of unique attractions, and you'll find countless ways to keep busy during your getaway. You can experience Macon's music-filled history, catch a live musical performance, or step away from the spotlight to experience the great outdoors surrounding this underrated town. If you work up an appetite, Macon isn't lacking in its variety of delicious dining options. The closest major airport is the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about an hour and fifteen minutes away — and because it has been named America's best foodie airport, you won't have to wait until you're in Macon to start enjoying delicious Southern cuisine.
Macon's music and the great outdoors
A trip to Macon will definitely be the most rockin' trip you've ever had, and you can customize your itinerary with a variety of options that pay homage to the town's musical history. You can take a tour of Capricorn Sound Studio or visit The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, where some of the band members lived back in the '70s.You'll also find a variety of music-focused tours like the African American Music Experience, the Free Birds & Night Owls Walking Tour, and the Rock & Soul Riding Tour.
Macon also has a quieter side that you should explore — one that dates back further than the rock 'n' roll notoriety the town is known for. You can enjoy the outdoors and take a peek into Macon's Native American culture by visiting the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. The Muscogee Nation constructed these mounds, and more than 2,000 artifacts have been recovered over the years. You can see some of these artifacts on display at the park's visitor center, and you can also get some steps in on the park's many trails. In September, there is a two-day celebration that honors the culture of the Native Americans. Each spring, you can participate in the Lantern Light Tour by making the voyage to the top of the Great Temple Mound at night. Paddling the Ocmulgee River is another way to get outside and enjoy the area's natural beauty.
The best dining in Macon
You'll have plenty of opportunities to explore the flavors of the South when you visit Georgia. Some towns take ownership of a particular cuisine, like Baxley, the Georgia town that smokes the competition with unmatched brisket. In Savannah, you'll find shrimp and grits on many menus, and Vidalia's claim to fame is becoming the sweet onion capital of the world.
Macon is a haven for foodies because it offers such a diverse culinary scene. The town's top-rated Mexican restaurant on Tripadvisor is La Parilla, and the highest-ranked option for those seeking Italian is Natalia's. The top overall spot is held by Dovetail — a popular restaurant that uses locally sourced ingredients to craft unique Southern cuisine. Dovetail also features over 70 types of whiskey, giving even the most discerning whisky aficionado something new to enjoy. Other top dining options in Macon include Ocmulgee Brewpub and The Rookery. Fans of The Allman Brothers Band will also want to stop by H & H Restaurant and try some of the soul food that the band enjoyed.
With so many options for good food in Macon, true foodies will probably want to stay a few days to fit it all in. One historic boutique hotel you may want to check out is Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon. The Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar is located here, and it also has a great rooftop bar where you can end the night.