Georgia's Charming Town Smokes The Competition With Unmatched Brisket, Forest Trails, And River Charm

Good old Georgia has earned a reputation not only for its sweet tea and peaches (it's not called The Peach State for nothing), but also as a hub for Hollywood filming and the birthplace of many music legends. Within this vast and diverse state, you can discover a city with unmatched eats dubbed the "Sweet Onion Capital of the World" and a quaint city with waterfalls, trails, and moonshine hidden in the mountains. But you'd be remiss if you stopped there, because about three hours' drive from Atlanta is another can't-miss town where barbecue brisket meets charming riverside living.

Baxley, Georgia, is a rather unassuming destination. On the drive in, you'll notice that it's surrounded by pristine slash pine forests, while the city itself is dotted with barbecue, seafood, and grill restaurants. Speaking of the former, you're going to find some of the country's best brisket at roadside restaurants like K & L Bar-B-Que. This Georgia icon is renowned for its standout Southern fare, including homemade desserts, succulent pork ribs, and, yes, that delicious brisket.

About 10 minutes' drive west along Golden Isles Parkway is Georgia Boy's Roadside BBQ, another dining stop worthy of a detour, especially for their brisket and pork sandwiches. People also rave about the barbecue sauce, which adds the perfect level of spiciness and smoky flavor. If that doesn't fill you up, you can always stop by Holt's Sweet Shop on your way back into town. This bakery is made for your sweet tooth with an impressive menu of donuts, cookies, brownies, and cakes.