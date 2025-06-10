Georgia's Charming Town Smokes The Competition With Unmatched Brisket, Forest Trails, And River Charm
Good old Georgia has earned a reputation not only for its sweet tea and peaches (it's not called The Peach State for nothing), but also as a hub for Hollywood filming and the birthplace of many music legends. Within this vast and diverse state, you can discover a city with unmatched eats dubbed the "Sweet Onion Capital of the World" and a quaint city with waterfalls, trails, and moonshine hidden in the mountains. But you'd be remiss if you stopped there, because about three hours' drive from Atlanta is another can't-miss town where barbecue brisket meets charming riverside living.
Baxley, Georgia, is a rather unassuming destination. On the drive in, you'll notice that it's surrounded by pristine slash pine forests, while the city itself is dotted with barbecue, seafood, and grill restaurants. Speaking of the former, you're going to find some of the country's best brisket at roadside restaurants like K & L Bar-B-Que. This Georgia icon is renowned for its standout Southern fare, including homemade desserts, succulent pork ribs, and, yes, that delicious brisket.
About 10 minutes' drive west along Golden Isles Parkway is Georgia Boy's Roadside BBQ, another dining stop worthy of a detour, especially for their brisket and pork sandwiches. People also rave about the barbecue sauce, which adds the perfect level of spiciness and smoky flavor. If that doesn't fill you up, you can always stop by Holt's Sweet Shop on your way back into town. This bakery is made for your sweet tooth with an impressive menu of donuts, cookies, brownies, and cakes.
Forest walks and river adventures in Baxley
While the food is great, Baxley's surrounding pine forests provide a peaceful environment for leisurely walks amongst nature. Moody Forest Natural Area is about a 15-minute drive north of the city but feels worlds away from civilization. Comprising 4,698 acres of longleaf and slash pine trees, cypress swamps, and oak trees, it's ideal for hiking thanks to its well-maintained trails. As you stroll through the forest, you can soak up views of the Altamaha River or keep an eye out for woodpeckers and wild turkeys.
Would you rather be on the water, exploring the Altamaha River in a kayak or canoe? You're not the only one, which is why Three Rivers Outdoors offers self-guided and guided kayak and canoe adventures. Located about half an hour from Baxley, you can paddle down the tranquil waterway while viewing the beautiful marshlands, forests, and old rice fields from a different angle. If you're not much of a paddler, that's okay; Three Rivers also offers yoga and spiritual retreats as well as hiking and biking excursions.
Nature enthusiasts will also enjoy a visit to A. Randall Tuten Environmental Park, which is actually located on the campus of Appling County Middle School. You don't have to pay a cent to enter the park, which is an absolute bargain if you're a tree lover. The park's mile-long trail takes you through a densely packed forest that's home to over 100 tree species as well as ponds and streams. It's just a really lovely spot where you can stretch your legs and lose yourself amongst nature.
Many flavors for different tastes in Baxley
You won't just find Southern barbecue and outdoor adventures in Baxley; this lovely city is also a joy for seafood lovers. If you're inclined to dine on the ocean's bounty, head to Captain Joe's Seafood, which is on the eastern edge of town. Captain Joe's is a Georgia institution with four different locations, and for good reason. The menu is packed with big water-dwelling hitters, including fried catfish, oysters, scallops, and towering seafood platters.
If you want to learn more about the county's history and culture, stop in at the Appling County Heritage Center. It's free to enter and provides insight into the county's past thanks to a fascinating collection of memorabilia and artifacts from the 19th and 20th centuries. You can browse old farming implements, get up close with wartime uniforms and photographs, and even learn the family names of Appling County's earliest settlers via a memorial found outside.
If you're flying into the area, Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is the closest airport, located about 75 miles from Baxley. There are a few accommodation options within the town itself, including several budget-friendly inns just off Golden Isles Highway. RV parks also aren't hard to find here, particularly north of the city if you take U.S. Highway 1 for about 10 minutes. JB's RV Park is a popular choice, thanks to its facilities — a fire pit, laundry, dog park, and recreation area go a long way. And if you are camping or RVing, you may want to also visit Carter's Lake, a glistening man-made attraction hidden in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains.