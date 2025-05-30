The 'Sweet Onion Capital Of The World' Is A Wildly Unique, Fun Georgia City With Unmatched Eats

Be warned: you'll need breath mints when visiting this underrated town. Although Georgia is known for its peaches, Vidalia's fame lies in its namesake vegetable, a sweet onion with a mild flavor and a far less pungent aroma than its stinkier cousins. Situated about 1.5 hours from the nearest major commercial airport in Savannah, Vidalia attracts visitors every April for the multi-day Vidalia Onion Festival, one of the world's truly bizarre festivals. Check the festival out for concerts, vendors, rodeo shows, an onion-eating contest, an onion recipe showdown, a carnival, and an onion fun run.

Vidalia's sweet onion history dates back to the Great Depression, when a local farmer mistakenly planted sweet onions and discovered a market for the unexpected bulbs. The mild, sweet taste is partially due to the low sulfur content in the area's soil. In fact, regionality plays such a huge part in the vegetable's identity that sweet onions are only grown in Vidalia's Toombs County, and just 19 nearby counties can bear the label "Vidalia sweet onions." They're the "champagne of onions," if you will.

Nowadays, sweet onion cultivation has grown into a huge business, contributing $150 million to the state's economy. Visitors can learn more about the town's onion industry at the Vidalia Onion Museum, which has its own tiny registered Vidalia sweet onion field. Stop by the Market on Church for local onions and artisanal groceries, or head to a farm stand in the nearby countryside, like Pittman's Country Market, for the freshest produce and onion-themed gift baskets.