Just Beyond Manchester Is A Lively City Transforming Into One Of England's Most Exciting Cultural Destinations
England is well known for its famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Hadrian's Wall, and Stonehenge, but the country's lively cities are just as iconic. From Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles, to London, one of the world's most famous metropolises, there is an abundance of diverse English cities that offer varied vibes. Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities, is just such a place, brimming with things to do — and yet, just 15 minutes outside the city lies an up-and-coming cultural hub that is well worth your time.
The city that is often overshadowed by neighboring Manchester, a bustling destination that attracts over one million visitors annually, yet it's Salford that is transforming before our eyes. Not only does this thriving city have the advantage of being located just 20 minutes from Manchester International Airport, but it also boasts excellent transport links to other notable parts of the UK, allowing for a hassle-free, multi-trip vacation. Salford is also located just 45 minutes from Liverpool, which is often described as a much less crowded alternative to London.
While there may be plenty of places to visit from Salford, there's a chance that you won't want to leave once you realize what the lively city has to offer. This overlooked destination is evolving into one of the most culturally inspiring destinations in England, a change that can be seen in its world-class attractions, expansive green spaces, and rich history.
Salford is a thriving destination well worth visiting
Located on the banks of the River Irwell, which it shares with Manchester, Salford is a city that is constantly changing, and the urban buzz can be felt throughout. In general, the best time to visit England for optimal weather is during the warmer months, which allows you to enjoy both indoor and outdoor experiences. The city has plenty of claims to fame, including hosting the most expansive free collection of LS Lowry's work in the world at The Lowry. In addition, Salford is home to a rather notable media company, Media City UK, which is the UK's largest television studio, home to BBC North and ITV.
As with any UK city, Salford is steeped in history. It was one of the world's first industrial cities, so history buffs will certainly be kept engaged while visiting this fascinating place. Salford has gained more achievements than you can imagine, including establishing the world's first free public library and one of England's first public parks, Royal Peel Park.
You could say the journey begins at the Quays, which has been described as the London docklands, but better. From here, you can easily explore the region's culture, heritage, sports, and art within a single square mile, all of which can easily be done on foot or by bike, utilizing the dedicated paths around the city, a great option to avoid the sometimes hefty parking fees.
This underrated city has plenty of unmissable attractions
Salford has always been a city that held great importance, especially during the Industrial Revolution, but today the city is transforming into a major cultural hub filled with exciting things to see and do. The Quays district, in addition to offering visitors the chance to experience art, waterfront vistas, shopping, and entertainment, is where you will find the city's most iconic building, The Lowry, an expansive art hub featuring theaters and galleries.
One of the most intriguing and perhaps spookiest attractions is Ordsall Hall, a historic Tudor house that dates back to the 1300s. Located one mile from the Quays, this free-to-visit attraction is well worth stopping by, but you should know that it's believed to be haunted by several ghosts. The free Salford Museum and Art Gallery, dating back to 1850, was the UK's first public library and has been described on Tripadvisor as being "well worth a visit," especially to marvel at the vibrant Victorian street housed within the museum. Other notable spots to spend time at include the Science and Industry Museum and the IWM North war museum, both of which give you a glimpse into Salford's past.
Despite its industrial history, Salford boasts plenty of green spaces that take up a staggering 60% of the city, so finding a place to relax and unwind in between sightseeing is easily done. Or, if you prefer to partake in some retail therapy, Quayside MediaCity UK is a haven for shopping enthusiasts. It's also a great place for picking up official sports merchandise, a pastime that is deeply rooted in Salford's culture.