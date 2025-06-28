Just Beyond Manchester Is A Lively City Transforming Into One Of England's Most Exciting Cultural Destinations

England is well known for its famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Hadrian's Wall, and Stonehenge, but the country's lively cities are just as iconic. From Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles, to London, one of the world's most famous metropolises, there is an abundance of diverse English cities that offer varied vibes. Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities, is just such a place, brimming with things to do — and yet, just 15 minutes outside the city lies an up-and-coming cultural hub that is well worth your time.

The city that is often overshadowed by neighboring Manchester, a bustling destination that attracts over one million visitors annually, yet it's Salford that is transforming before our eyes. Not only does this thriving city have the advantage of being located just 20 minutes from Manchester International Airport, but it also boasts excellent transport links to other notable parts of the UK, allowing for a hassle-free, multi-trip vacation. Salford is also located just 45 minutes from Liverpool, which is often described as a much less crowded alternative to London.

While there may be plenty of places to visit from Salford, there's a chance that you won't want to leave once you realize what the lively city has to offer. This overlooked destination is evolving into one of the most culturally inspiring destinations in England, a change that can be seen in its world-class attractions, expansive green spaces, and rich history.