This Quiet Michigan Village On The Banks Of Lake Huron Is A Picturesque Haven For Water Sports
Lake Huron is the third-largest of the Great Lakes and is defined by its quiet lakeside communities, watersports, and beautiful views. From the charming Lake Huron beach city surrounded by state parks to the "Cape Cod of the Midwest" on Michigan's Sunrise Coast, there are an abundance of hidden havens throughout this majestic lakeside region. Michigan's Thumbcoast Shoreline is a prominent area along the shores of Lake Huron, and while it may only be 130 miles north of Detroit, it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Known for its incredible sunrises and sunsets, this is a go-to spot for those seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, and wholesome adventures, with the quaint village of Port Austin making a great base.
Port Austin is a peaceful paradise located on the northernmost point of the Thumbcoast Shoreline. It boasts a dramatic lighthouse, which has become a symbol of the area and is a popular spot for photos. The village is ideally located 81 miles from MBS International Airport, where visitors can easily rent a car — a necessity to explore this often-overlooked stretch of coast.
One of the top reasons why Port Austin is the epitome of a multifaceted destination is that it offers something for nature lovers, culture enthusiasts, and adventure seekers. Not only can you spend your time getting to know the character of the village by wandering through its quaint shops, but you can also embark on endless water-based adventures and discover nearby historical sites.
Port Austin has something for everyone
This quiet village on the banks of Lake Huron may fly under the radar, as does much of this part of Michigan, but this is certainly a must-visit destination. With its significant maritime history, charming vistas, and long list of things to do, Port Austin has the potential to create an unforgettable trip — even if your group has varied interests. A typical day enjoying the best that Port Austin has to offer could easily include waking up to experience a fantastic sunrise, embarking on a kayak adventure to Tulip Rock, then taking a trip to the nearby town of Caseville, famous for its annual cheeseburger festival that lasts a whopping 10 days.
If you want to spend even more time exploring Lake Huron, you can rent kayaks at Port Austin Kayak Rental and explore the many sea caves and water trails, as well as the offshore Port Austin reef lighthouse. A free visit to the Huron County Nature Center is ideal for those who want to learn more about the local environment, while history buffs cannot miss the Port Austin History Center for a deep dive into local history.
Of course, vacations are all about balance, and if you are excited to enjoy a slower pace of life, Port Austin has some idyllic beaches nearby. Huron County has almost 100 miles of shoreline, so solitude and charming lakeside vistas are never far away.
Port Austin and exploring the Thumbcoast Shoreline
Port Austin has enough to keep you occupied for days, but if time is on your side or you are seeking a different perspective of the region, why not take a drive along the 140-mile Thumbcoast? The small village of Port Austin is at the heart of it all, and it makes a great starting point for embarking on a self-guided lighthouse tour. Featuring 10 lighthouses across the Thumbcoast, the road trip is a fun way to explore the surrounding landscape and snap beautiful pictures of Lake Huron.
One of the most intriguing experiences lies underwater, as there are around 16 Lake Huron shipwrecks to be discovered. If this is a hobby of yours, you won't want to miss visiting the Sanilac Shores Underwater Preserve, 43 miles from Port Austin. In addition to diving, watersports, and lighthouse hopping, the area has plenty of hiking trails at Port Crescent State Park, and one of Michigan's largest farmers markets is held each Saturday (May to October) in Port Austin.
The Lake Vista Resort, in the heart of Port Austin, is a fantastic place to stay, boasting stunning water views and well-appointed rooms. Of course, dining out is a must when staying near Lake Huron, and if you've had your fill of cheeseburgers in Caseville, you should try some local eateries like The Bank 1884, which serves a variety of seafood, soups, and pasta.