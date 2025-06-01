This Lake Huron Beach City In Michigan Is Surrounded By State Parks For A Charming Waterfront Getaway

One of the most iconic ways to explore Rogers City is by hiking or biking the Huron Sunrise Trail. Running for 11 miles, the paved path carves through a forest tucked along the shores of Lake Huron. You'll be treated to peekaboo views of the water as you move from Rogers City to the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse. Best of all, it winds past several other places that are worth exploring — including Hoeft State Park and the Rogers City Marina. Hoeft State Park is particularly notable, as it offers beach access and views of sand dunes that roll right up to the water.

Whether you walk, bike, or drive there, be sure to stop by the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse at the end of the Huron Sunrise Trail. This historic structure has been standing since 1896 and was renovated in 1996. Today, you can stop by the museum and pilot house to learn more about the striking landmark. There's also a gift shop if you want to snag a souvenir for your trip.

Prefer to keep it local? Lakeside Park is right in town, just steps from the stops and restaurants of tiny downtown Rogers Park. Sprawling for 10 acres along Lake Huron, it's home to a lovely swimming area, a playground, a basketball court, and other outdoor amenities. For more beach fun, head over to the nearby affordable beach town of Cheboygan with laidback vibes that's just as underrated as Rogers City.