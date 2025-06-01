This Lake Huron Beach City In Michigan Is Surrounded By State Parks For A Charming Waterfront Getaway
At the farthest reaches of Michigan's Lower Peninsula sits the tiny Rogers City. Home to a few thousand people, the underrated destination offers travelers a laidback vibe, heaps of outdoor recreation opportunities, and striking views of the expansive Lake Huron. There's also a bustling marina and plenty of local parks, giving you ample opportunities to stretch your legs and grab a breath of fresh air.
Rogers City is quite small, so don't expect big city amenities. Getting here can be challenging too, as it's in a remote part of Michigan that's far from travel hubs like Detroit and Grand Rapids. Sandwiched between Hoeft and Thompson's Harbor state parks, there are plenty of opportunities to hike and explore the natural splendors of the area. But if you're looking to unwind in a charming small town surrounded by wilderness, Rogers City is worth a closer look. That's especially true if you're seeking an affordable vacation, as you'll find some delightful (and affordable) lodging options that fit just about every budget. You're also not far from Mackinac Island, the only city in America where cars are banned – which makes for an excellent all-day excursion.
Huron Sunrise Trail and outdoor recreation
One of the most iconic ways to explore Rogers City is by hiking or biking the Huron Sunrise Trail. Running for 11 miles, the paved path carves through a forest tucked along the shores of Lake Huron. You'll be treated to peekaboo views of the water as you move from Rogers City to the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse. Best of all, it winds past several other places that are worth exploring — including Hoeft State Park and the Rogers City Marina. Hoeft State Park is particularly notable, as it offers beach access and views of sand dunes that roll right up to the water.
Whether you walk, bike, or drive there, be sure to stop by the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse at the end of the Huron Sunrise Trail. This historic structure has been standing since 1896 and was renovated in 1996. Today, you can stop by the museum and pilot house to learn more about the striking landmark. There's also a gift shop if you want to snag a souvenir for your trip.
Prefer to keep it local? Lakeside Park is right in town, just steps from the stops and restaurants of tiny downtown Rogers Park. Sprawling for 10 acres along Lake Huron, it's home to a lovely swimming area, a playground, a basketball court, and other outdoor amenities. For more beach fun, head over to the nearby affordable beach town of Cheboygan with laidback vibes that's just as underrated as Rogers City.
Planning your trip to Rogers City
Because it's surrounded by state parks and other wilderness areas, it should come as no surprise that Rogers City can be a somewhat tricky place for travelers to reach. While you're over four hours from the big airports of Detroit and Grand Rapids, there are still several smaller airports at the northern tip of Michigan, including the Pellston Regional Airport and the Alpena County Regional Airport. If all else fails, there's a large airport at the one-of-a-kind Midwest beach town of Traverse City over two hours away.
As for lodging, Purple Martin Lakeside Inn is one of the highest-rated hotels in the city, garnering a 4.7-star rating on Google. Featuring cozy accommodations and a colorful flair, it puts you steps from the blue waters of Lake Huron. It's also right along the Huron Sunrise Trail, so you can roll out of bed and get to hiking in minutes. For something more affordable, Driftwood Motel costs around $100 per night and gets you simple accommodations a few blocks from Lakeside Park.
Despite its small size, you'll find several excellent restaurants in and around Rogers City. If you're staying at Driftwood, Up North 23 Restaurant is practically your next-door neighbor — though it's only open seasonally. It has a hodgepodge of sandwiches, salads, and pizzas, so even the pickiest eater should find something they like. Many tables also have striking water views. Cheap eats can be found at the no-frills Kortman's Restaurant. While you won't get a trendy vibe, you will get hefty portions of food that'll fill you up for your next adventure.