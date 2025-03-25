A Michigan Beach City Shines With Sparkling Lake Huron Views And A Legendary Cheeseburger Festival

You don't need to download a massive guidebook to get around Caseville, Michigan. All you need is a little time and a great appetite – definitely skip out on fast-food burgers during the slightly longer than 2.5-hour drive into Caseville from Detroit's DTW airport. While a few different routes take you to Caseville, we highly recommend cruising to town via I-75, the fastest way to get your eyes on the magnificent Saginaw Bay. About two hours into your trip, just past the Indiana Dave Memorial Marker, you'll get off the interstate onto State Highway M-25, a scenic route on Michigan's breathtaking "thumb coast" that meanders along Lake Huron and eventually delivers you to Caseville.

Caseville provides you with your pick of wide-open sandy beaches, excellent outdoor action, and great camping. Between the three state parks circling town and the miles of pristine coastline within easy reach, Caseville is one of several stellar examples of Lake Huron's underrated beach towns with laid-back vibes, For most of the year, anyways. This town wakes up in a big way every August when thousands of people roll through and set up camp as downtown transforms into the iconic Cheeseburger in Caseville. This Jimmy Buffett-inspired extravaganza — festival-goers wear burgers on their heads a la Parrotheads, and pink flamingos take over the town — showcases the very best of creative small-town tourism and makes Caseville a must-see American vacation destination. Between the festivities and all the natural fun surrounding town, a trip to Caseville gives you a lot to drink about.