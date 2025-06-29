Hidden In The White Mountains Is New Hampshire's Smallest Town With Luxe Lodging And Outdoor Fun
In New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Sugar Hill may be a "best kept secret" for its year-round, jaw-dropping beauty — but there's a smaller, older town that's no secret at all. Hart's Location, New Hampshire's smallest town, makes a big splash, even on a national scale.
Every election — due to a state law that governs towns of fewer than 100 residents — the citizens of Hart's Location become the first in the nation to cast their ballots, an event that's frequently covered by national media. Hart's Location is much more than just its political notoriety, though. Visitors to the town are rewarded with outdoor fun in every season, with lodging options ranging from local campgrounds to luxe country inns.
Are you a political or outdoor junkie (or both) considering a visit to Hart's Location? The town is about a two-hour drive from Manchester — New Hampshire's largest city, and home to charming neighborhoods and historic trails. Meanwhile, Boston to Hart's Location takes a little less than three hours by car. If you're planning to fly, nearby airports are located in Manchester, as well as in Portland, Maine. Moose enthusiasts also take note: The visitor page of the town's website leads with information about staying on the lookout for its iconic, four-legged residents. Now that you've cast your vote for a visit to Hart's Location, here's a look at what to do and where to stay once you've arrived.
Exploring the area around Hart's Location
New Hampshire is particularly famous for its notches — narrow passages between mountains — including Franconia Notch, a breathtaking mountain state park with the state's highest ski resort. Along with that, Hart's Location lays claim to another gem: Crawford Notch State Park, where visitors can enjoy a variety of active recreational activities in all seasons, or just take in a stunning view (or several) along the way. Season passes to enter Crawford Notch range from $60 to $120.
Hart's Location is an ideal roost for avid hikers as several trailheads begin in or near the town right off Crawford Notch Road. This includes Nancy Pond, Arethusa Falls, Mount Tremont, Davis Path, Frankenstein Cliff, and Dry River. Between hikes, the nearby Bretton Woods offers another great option for taking in the vistas while giving your feet a rest. Their year-round Canopy Tour utilizes zip lines, sky bridges, and rappels for an adventure-fueled day with fewer steps.
For Hart's Location visitors who may come to gawk during November's election proceedings, you can trade hiking boots for skis, snowshoes, or even snowmobiles at a number of local spots — including Bretton Woods, Attitash Mountain, and Bear Notch. Meanwhile, those who take to ski lodges rather than ski slopes may also enjoy the all-season Conway Scenic Railroad. Various railway excursions range from one to eight hours, and cost between $24 and $80.
Luxurious and modest lodging in Hart's Location
With the abundance of outdoor recreation in the Hart's Location area, one might expect modest cabins and campgrounds to be the primary options for overnight stays. Indeed, numerous campgrounds are available in White Mountain National Forest, as well as in the Dry River Campground in Crawford Notch State Park. Food-wise, nearby North Conway has numerous restaurants for (occasional) nights when the camp stove may lose its appeal, or when the draw of fun local favorites like Muddy Moose, Cheese Louise, or Beef and Ski is especially strong.
In Hart's Location itself, the digs (and eats) are surprisingly luxurious. Politicians and media descending upon the town probably necessitate something other than a campsite. The town's aptly-named Notchland Inn is a well-appointed bed and breakfast in an 1860s granite mansion whose rooms all include cozy fireplaces perfect for ski season. Rooms and cottages range from $199 to $330 per night for two people and include breakfast. Meanwhile, hungry travelers can also enjoy a four course dinner at the inn. The dining room offers an evening meal for $52 per person for hotel guests, or $60 for non-guests.