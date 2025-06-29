Hidden In The White Mountains Is New Hampshire's Smallest Town With Luxe Lodging And Outdoor Fun

In New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Sugar Hill may be a "best kept secret" for its year-round, jaw-dropping beauty — but there's a smaller, older town that's no secret at all. Hart's Location, New Hampshire's smallest town, makes a big splash, even on a national scale.

Every election — due to a state law that governs towns of fewer than 100 residents — the citizens of Hart's Location become the first in the nation to cast their ballots, an event that's frequently covered by national media. Hart's Location is much more than just its political notoriety, though. Visitors to the town are rewarded with outdoor fun in every season, with lodging options ranging from local campgrounds to luxe country inns.

Are you a political or outdoor junkie (or both) considering a visit to Hart's Location? The town is about a two-hour drive from Manchester — New Hampshire's largest city, and home to charming neighborhoods and historic trails. Meanwhile, Boston to Hart's Location takes a little less than three hours by car. If you're planning to fly, nearby airports are located in Manchester, as well as in Portland, Maine. Moose enthusiasts also take note: The visitor page of the town's website leads with information about staying on the lookout for its iconic, four-legged residents. Now that you've cast your vote for a visit to Hart's Location, here's a look at what to do and where to stay once you've arrived.