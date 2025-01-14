Hidden In A Breathtaking Mountain State Park Is New Hampshire's Highest Ski Resort

New Hampshire's White Mountains are full of opportunities for outdoor fun, so it's no surprise that you would find one of the East Coast's best ski resorts hidden among its snowy peaks. Franconia Notch State Park is home to the spot where the famed Old Man of the Mountain rock formation once stood, chilly lakes, gorgeous hiking trails, and the Cannon Mountain Ski Area. There are easy, family-friendly spots to ski here, but if you're looking for a thrilling experience on the slopes, you can certainly find it at Cannon Mountain. Not only does it have the highest summit you can ski from in New Hampshire at 4,080 feet, it also has the steepest slope to truly test your skills.

Cannon Mountain Ski Area is included in the Indy Pass, so make sure to take that into consideration if you're still deciding which ski season pass is best for you. Whether you're there for a heart-pounding run to show off your skills at top speed or an easy trail down the mountain, you'll want to pause to take in the scenery around you. This place is more prone to snow than the surrounding areas, so you'll likely feel like you're stepping into a winter wonderland when you arrive. The staggering mountain views and woodsy landscape make for a postcard-worthy backdrop for your day out on the slopes.