New Hampshire's 'Best-Kept Secret' Is A Town With Year-Round Jaw-Dropping Beauty And Tasty Dining

The White Mountains region of New Hampshire is bursting with beauty, from the dizzying 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington to the cozy town of Lincoln with outdoor fun. For the ultimate small-town getaway that's gorgeous year-round, add Sugar Hill to your East Coast travel list. With snow-dappled fields in winter and blooming lupines in summer, it's easy to see why the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce named Sugar Hill as New Hampshire's "best-kept secret."

While Sugar Hill is one of the state's newest towns, it's been captivating visitors long before its incorporation in 1962. Well-to-do New Englanders flocked to this Victorian resort town during the 19th century, lured by the scenic landscape and fresh mountain air. Away from the hustle and bustle of Boston and Philadelphia, the elite entertained themselves with carriage rides through the nearby mountain pass, the Franconia Notch, and tee times at the Sunset Hill House Golf Course, one of the oldest in the state. In 1929, ski legends Katharine Peckett and Sig Buchmayer established the first resort-based ski school in the U.S. at Peckett's-on-Sugar Hill, solidifying the popularity of this snow sport in the White Mountains.

These days, Sugar Hill is still quietly charming visitors with cult classics like Polly's Pancake Parlor, Harman's Cheese and Country Store, the summer Lupine Festival, and snow-covered winter slopes. Discover this underrated New Hampshire town with a visit to the charming Sugar Hill.