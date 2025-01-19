New Hampshire's 'Best-Kept Secret' Is A Town With Year-Round Jaw-Dropping Beauty And Tasty Dining
The White Mountains region of New Hampshire is bursting with beauty, from the dizzying 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington to the cozy town of Lincoln with outdoor fun. For the ultimate small-town getaway that's gorgeous year-round, add Sugar Hill to your East Coast travel list. With snow-dappled fields in winter and blooming lupines in summer, it's easy to see why the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce named Sugar Hill as New Hampshire's "best-kept secret."
While Sugar Hill is one of the state's newest towns, it's been captivating visitors long before its incorporation in 1962. Well-to-do New Englanders flocked to this Victorian resort town during the 19th century, lured by the scenic landscape and fresh mountain air. Away from the hustle and bustle of Boston and Philadelphia, the elite entertained themselves with carriage rides through the nearby mountain pass, the Franconia Notch, and tee times at the Sunset Hill House Golf Course, one of the oldest in the state. In 1929, ski legends Katharine Peckett and Sig Buchmayer established the first resort-based ski school in the U.S. at Peckett's-on-Sugar Hill, solidifying the popularity of this snow sport in the White Mountains.
These days, Sugar Hill is still quietly charming visitors with cult classics like Polly's Pancake Parlor, Harman's Cheese and Country Store, the summer Lupine Festival, and snow-covered winter slopes. Discover this underrated New Hampshire town with a visit to the charming Sugar Hill.
Activities for every season in Sugar Hill
Sugar Hill is gorgeous in any season, with a plethora of activities for sun or snow. Summer brings wildflowers, painting the surrounding White Mountains in a sea of pastels. The town hosts its annual Lupine Festival in June, an homage to the stunning purple and pink stalks that blanket the landscape during early summer. One of the best spots to catch these amethyst blooms is Sunset Hill Road, offering lupines galore against a mountain backdrop. Also, check out St. Matthew's Chapel, a white-steepled, quintessential New England church enveloped in blooming flowers during June.
Fall is the perfect time for leaf peeping, bringing blazing colors to the town's eponymous sugar maples. Head for a scenic drive along Kancamagus Highway (one of America's most spectacular fall foliage destinations) or hike in the nearby Franconia Notch State Park. The Artist's Bluff Trail is a popular choice for fall colors; it's a stunning 1.5-mile loop with jaw-dropping mountain views over Echo Lake. Don't miss the detour up to the summit of Bald Mountain. If the elevation gain doesn't take your breath away, the views from the top will.
Hitting the slopes is practically obligatory during Sugar Hill's snowy winters. While the White Mountains have no shortage of epic trails, Bretton Woods ranks as one of the most incredible ski resorts on the East Coast, just 22 miles from Sugar Hill. With 63 trails and 35 glades, the ski area has something for everyone, from beginner lessons and green runs for novices to black diamonds and terrain parks for experts. Strap on your boots and get ready to enjoy some fresh powder.
Where to eat in Sugar Hill
Polly's Pancake Parlor is an institution in Sugar Hill, serving feel-good breakfast and lunch favorites since 1938 on the picturesque Hildex Farm. Unsurprisingly, Polly's is famous for pancakes and has been named one of America's Classics by the prestigious James Beard Foundation. All batter is made in-house following the original recipe, ranging from buttermilk and buckwheat to gingerbread and cornmeal. You can also throw in blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut flakes. Even if you're not staying for breakfast, stop by the store for Polly's merch, stone ground pancake mixes, and pure, locally sourced maple syrup.
For classic treats and eats in Sugar Hill, visit Harman's Cheese and Country Store. This family-run establishment is small but mighty and has been selling its famed aged white cheddar since 1955. While it is just one room, the store is chock-full of goodies like local produce, farm-baked pies, tchotchkes, and postcards. Drop in to sample Harman's beloved cheeses and pick up a few souvenirs to commemorate your time in Sugar Hill.