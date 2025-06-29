One Of America's Best Hot Springs Is Nestled In The Colorado Mountains With Cabins And Caboose Stays
Colorado is undoubtedly a hot springs paradise, packed with geothermal pools tucked into mountain valleys and off-grid retreats inviting travelers to soak and take in the rugged scenery. This mountain state's historic hot springs loop even includes the world's largest mineral pool and two of the best hot springs in the entire United States. Strawberry Hot Springs, also known as Strawberry Park Hot Springs. is considered by many as one of the best hot springs in the country and even solidified its ranking as fifth in the nation on USA Today's top ten list in 2023.
Located just outside Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Strawberry Hot Springs is a place once held sacred by the Native American people who inhabited the lands for its healing waters. Today, Strawberry Park has become a Colorado mainstay equally revered by locals and visitors as a timeless place of connection and nostalgia. The resort sits just under 20 minutes north of Steamboat Springs, nestled in the mountains on a steep switchback access road, the last 2 miles of which are unpaved.
Properly equipped four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with snow chains are required to access the area between November and May. The nearest major airport, Denver International Airport (DEN), and take a near four-hour drive on I-70 and Highway 40 West, but air travelers can fly from Denver into Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), just 45 minutes away from Strawberry Park on Highway 40 East. You can also contact the resort shuttle services for safe travel up the mountain access road, which is recommended in winter.
Scenic mountain pools at one of Colorado's top-rated hot springs
The Strawberry Park Hot Springs resort opened in 1981 and features hand-built masonry walls lining its four outdoor pools. Tucked in the Medicine Bow-Routt Forest, the backdrop at Strawberry Hot Springs is packed with towering native Aspen trees. The hot geothermal source water blends with cool streams to create a temperature between 101 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit in each soaking pool. A climate-controlled changing cabin, restroom facilities, and picnic areas are provided, as outside food, alcohol, and glass are prohibited at the hot springs.
The resort's layout blends seamlessly into the forested hillside, with national forest trails leading right into it. Guests can reserve a two-hour soak up to 30 days in advance for $20, payable in cash at admission, with the option to reserve for multiple members in a party. Strawberry Hot Springs doesn't allow minors into the resort after sundown since this is when clothing becomes optional. The park is known as a family-friendly resort during the day and an iconic Colorado adults-only getaway at night.
Strawberry Hot Springs offers Swedish and deep tissue massages, Watsu therapy, and unique overnight lodging accommodations. The hot springs and resort pride themselves on running primarily off-grid. Visitors won't find electricity in accommodations or restroom areas, or too much lighting in the facilities at night. However, you will find excellent stargazing opportunities that even rival a nearby Pagosa Springs resort, Colorado's best hot springs resort for stargazing surrounded by rolling mountains. This is, coincidentally, another of the top-ranked hot springs in the nation.
Rustic cabins and restored caboose stays at Strawberry Park
Accommodations at Strawberry Park are admittedly rustic, but that's the appeal for travelers seeking an unplugged, back-to-nature experience. Vehicle camping and tent sites are provided along the creek in the park and are available from May to the end of October for $110 per night. Strawberry Park also offers small, one-room cabins that sleep two for $135 per night and larger two-story rustic cabins for $150 per night. The cabins come with pool admission, gas fireplaces, lights, grills, and access to shower and restroom facilities.
The covered wagons at Strawberry Park Hot Springs offer a cozy, rustic glamping experience complete with a double mattress, propane grill, and picnic table. Nestled near the creek and pools, they're a charming, off-grid stay that brings you closer to nature under the protection of the covered wagon, all for $120 per night. The resort's most "luxurious" accommodation is the train caboose. The only caboose on site offers solar-powered lights, a gas fireplace, private bathroom and shower, and a kitchenette for $230 per night.
Strawberry Hot Springs visitors on Reddit recommend bringing headlamps with red light settings to navigate at night without disturbing others. This off-the-grid setting is intentional so guests and unplug and fully enjoy the beauty of nature. Strawberry Park Hot Springs has already grasped the title of one of the nation's best hot springs, but you might even find that it stacks up against the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views worldwide.