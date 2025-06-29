One Of America's Best Hot Springs Is Nestled In The Colorado Mountains With Cabins And Caboose Stays

Colorado is undoubtedly a hot springs paradise, packed with geothermal pools tucked into mountain valleys and off-grid retreats inviting travelers to soak and take in the rugged scenery. This mountain state's historic hot springs loop even includes the world's largest mineral pool and two of the best hot springs in the entire United States. Strawberry Hot Springs, also known as Strawberry Park Hot Springs. is considered by many as one of the best hot springs in the country and even solidified its ranking as fifth in the nation on USA Today's top ten list in 2023.

Located just outside Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Strawberry Hot Springs is a place once held sacred by the Native American people who inhabited the lands for its healing waters. Today, Strawberry Park has become a Colorado mainstay equally revered by locals and visitors as a timeless place of connection and nostalgia. The resort sits just under 20 minutes north of Steamboat Springs, nestled in the mountains on a steep switchback access road, the last 2 miles of which are unpaved.

Properly equipped four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with snow chains are required to access the area between November and May. The nearest major airport, Denver International Airport (DEN), and take a near four-hour drive on I-70 and Highway 40 West, but air travelers can fly from Denver into Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), just 45 minutes away from Strawberry Park on Highway 40 East. You can also contact the resort shuttle services for safe travel up the mountain access road, which is recommended in winter.