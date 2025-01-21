This Mountain State's Historic Hot Springs Loop Includes The World's Largest Mineral Pool
Ancient Romans and Greeks knew the restorative value of a long soak in a thermal bath. The Romans, in particular, built vast thermae spa complexes for steeping in mineral-rich springs, whose thermal waters you can still soak in today at Italy's Tabiano Thermal Springs. Colorado's Rocky Mountains are peppered with such thermal springs, created when rainwater seeps down beneath the porous surface of a volcanic area. As the water percolates into the Earth's crust, it encounters rock heated by magma. When the water circulates back up to the Earth's surface, it is warm in temperature and rich in minerals with therapeutic effects that have been appreciated for centuries.
For thermal bath enthusiasts, Colorado has an 800-mile itinerary that links the state's historic hot springs, many in use since the 1800s. Among them, the world's largest mineral hot springs pool is found in Glenwood Springs, where the waters bubble out of the earth at 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The Yampah Spring, which feeds this mineral pool, gushes over 3 million gallons of water daily. The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will make you feel as though you're in the midst of an Icelandic escape.
A therapeutic tour of mineral baths and vapor caves
If you're flying into Denver, the closest place to start is the hot springs of Chaffee County, less than a three-hour drive away. Here, you'll find Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, and more. From Chaffee County, follow the route north to Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, and Carbondale, or head south to Saguache County, Pagosa Springs, Durango, and Ouray.
Colorado's loop connects 23 hot spring facilities, each with a unique environment and mineral composition. Glenwood Springs is famed for the sheer volume of its mineral waters and the Yampah Vapor Cave, a natural steam room where hot spring water trickles across the floor of a cavern, allowing visitors to bathe in the rising steam. The "mother spring" aquifer at Pagosa Springs holds the Guinness World Record for being the deepest hot spring at over 1,000 feet. Pagosa Springs is also known as one of the best places for gazing at the stars while soaking in the water. With so many options, experienced travelers recommend taking about a week — or more — to enjoy the whole circuit, sampling different hot springs at every location.
Infinity pools, creekside baths, and private cedar tubs
The Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort near Buena Vista is a good, year-round choice for kids, recommended by local parents. The Infinity Pool has a mountain view with thermal water spilling over the edge, while the Creekside Hot Springs, nestled into the hillside, immerses bathers in nature. Because the resort is open year-round, you can soak in geothermal waters even as snow drifts around you. In the summer, kids splash down the water slides.
Off the beaten track, the Orvis Hot Springs and Spa in Ridgway, which has scenic mountain views, boasts three indoor pools and seven outdoor hot springs free from the crowds. Note, however, that the pools at Orvis do become clothing-optional. The red cedar tubs at Box Canyon Lodge & Hot Springs in Ouray are open to overnight guests, with the water flowing into the Uncompahgre River. No matter where you stay or which route you take, relax and enjoy a long hot bath as only nature can provide.