This Mountain State's Historic Hot Springs Loop Includes The World's Largest Mineral Pool

Ancient Romans and Greeks knew the restorative value of a long soak in a thermal bath. The Romans, in particular, built vast thermae spa complexes for steeping in mineral-rich springs, whose thermal waters you can still soak in today at Italy's Tabiano Thermal Springs. Colorado's Rocky Mountains are peppered with such thermal springs, created when rainwater seeps down beneath the porous surface of a volcanic area. As the water percolates into the Earth's crust, it encounters rock heated by magma. When the water circulates back up to the Earth's surface, it is warm in temperature and rich in minerals with therapeutic effects that have been appreciated for centuries.

For thermal bath enthusiasts, Colorado has an 800-mile itinerary that links the state's historic hot springs, many in use since the 1800s. Among them, the world's largest mineral hot springs pool is found in Glenwood Springs, where the waters bubble out of the earth at 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The Yampah Spring, which feeds this mineral pool, gushes over 3 million gallons of water daily. The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will make you feel as though you're in the midst of an Icelandic escape.