Australia's Largest Lake Is A Scenic Desolate Destination Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Australia is a country of contrasts -– dazzling harborfront cities, vast stretches of uninhabited land, vibrant underwater worlds, rainforests, and deserts spanning thousands of miles. Being a massive island, it's ringed by more than 21,000 miles of coastline, offering endless choices for outstanding island and coastal getaways. Many people know about Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef, but the country's pink lakes are natural attractions that aren't as well known. There are a number of them spread across the continent including Lake Hillier in the Australia's aquatic adventureland of Esperance. Another lake that can turn pink is Australia's largest saltwater lake, Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre.

Usually referred to as just Lake Eyre, it measures 89 miles long and 48 miles wide and lies within Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre National Park in the remote outback of Northern South Australia. The largest city nearby, Adelaide, it isn't actually close at all since it's more than 400 miles south. Desolate and scenic, its landscape changes depending on the water level. Lake Eyre is unique because of its size and because it's Australia's lowest geographical point, at 49 feet below sea level. This means that this lake can be dry, with light reflecting on its glimmering white surface, or it can become swirls of colorful water that create a pop-up ecosystem with enormous flocks of birds and other fauna and flora. The lake only fills completely about three times every 160 years, though partial floods happen every three to 10 years.