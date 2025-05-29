Australia's 'Pearl Of The Kimberley' Is A Coastal Gem Where Red Cliffs Meet Stunning Turquoise Seas
The Australian coast is as diverse as they come. From craggy shores and sandbars to coastal dunes, there's a spot for every kind of mood — and travelers aren't shy to voice which beaches they consider the best in Australia. And since Western Australia has the longest shoreline in the country, you'll want to shift your focus to this state specifically, knowing that there are hidden gems all over. One place that stands out with its red sands and cliffs against the deep blue ocean waves is Broome in Western Australia. If fiery sunrises and sunsets are your kind of scenery, the vistas just reached a whole other level in this town, sometimes called the "pearl of the Kimberley."
Locally known as Rubibi, Broome has a reputation for its pearling industry, which turned the town into a multicultural destination. People from all over the world — China, Malaysia, Japan, even Europe — came here in search of work in pearling. Nowadays, travelers seek out adventure, rejuvenation, and unique experiences along its ochre beaches. The dry season, which is between May and October, is the best time to visit Broome. When it comes to accommodation, you can wake up to gorgeous views at the Mangrove Hotel, indulge in luxury at Moonlight Bay Suites, live that tropical lifestyle at The Continental Hotel Broome, or look for more budget-friendly options on Airbnb.
Getting to Broome typically involves two layovers if you're coming from New York and one long layover from Los Angeles. It's not an easy journey, which is why you should make every second count from the moment you land at the Broome International Airport. While Australia's best islands and coastal vacations usually include Melbourne, Phillip Island, and the Great Ocean Road, Broome is just as worthy of your attention, if not more.
Soak in the rugged, earth-toned shores of Broome
Natural attractions abound in Broome — so much so that you will always feel like bringing your camera along with you. Roebuck Bay is a place that is sure to take your breath away and is one of those spots you may have seen as someone's desktop wallpaper but didn't realize was real. These wetlands feature a multicolored symphony of landscapes, from the rusty mudflats and verdant mangroves to the turquoise pools that turn cerulean during high tide. Besides marveling at Roebuck Bay's beauty, take advantage of the birdwatching opportunities here to observe sandpipers, plovers, and allies. If you're lucky, you might get a chance to witness the Staircase to the Moon — a striking phenomenon that takes place when a full moon rises perfectly over the mudflats. You can admire the bay from the Town Beach Jetty too, where you can set your rod and enjoy some fishing.
Although Baja, Mexico, and Hawaii are considered some of the best destinations to go whale watching, Broome boasts the world's largest humpback whale population. No trip is complete without catching a sight of these majestic creatures in their natural habitat from June to October. Broome Whale Watching Charters offers the best tours in town, complete with a viewing platform, delicious fruity cocktails, and a boom net swim.
Have you ever wondered what a horizontal waterfall looks like? You'll get your answer at Talbot Bay. The strong current rushes its way through two narrow gorges, creating the illusion of a horizontal cascade that reaches up to 30 feet at high tide. Aboriginals call it Garaanngaddim, but its common name is the Horizontal Falls. When you're not chasing waterfalls, you're probably riding camels during sunset at Cable Beach, a true bucket-list activity you can't miss.
Embark on authentic adventures and cultural experiences
There's no shortage of natural wonders in Broome, and more stunning panoramas are ahead in Gantheaume Point. You have those quintessential terracotta bluffs contrasting with the powdery blue sea. But the best part about this site occurs at low tide — when the water retreats from the shore, it exposes dinosaur footprints and fossils as old as 130 million years. Don't worry if it's high tide; you can still see their casts on top of the cliff. After traveling back in time to the Jurassic Period, head on down to the beach to lounge under the sun, take a dip in the water, or launch your kayak into the ocean.
With a rich history in pearl farming, it goes without saying that you should learn how Paspaley pearls are cultivated in Broome. The Paspaley Pearl Farm Tour provides an in-depth explanation of the process on a cruise. Gliding over Roebuck Bay, you'll get a live demonstration of a pearl harvest in a sea farm, snag a pearl from its shell, and savor delicious food paired with a complimentary drink. Another must-do is the Aboriginal tour, where you'll get a glimpse of the indigenous peoples' way of life — from traditional dances to spiritual songs. The experience will leave you with more appreciation for the Kimberley region.
Of course, a bird's-eye view of Broome will tie the whole trip together. Trust Broome Aviation to take you on a flight of a lifetime to be in awe of the Horizontal Falls from the best vantage point, spot the lively Chinatown as you soar over Broome, and gaze in wonder at the polychromatic colors of the coast. After Broome, continue your travels by exploring more beautiful coastlines and indigenous culture at the uncrowded Tiwi Islands.