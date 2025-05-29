Australia's 'Pearl Of The Kimberley' Is A Coastal Gem Where Red Cliffs Meet Stunning Turquoise Seas

The Australian coast is as diverse as they come. From craggy shores and sandbars to coastal dunes, there's a spot for every kind of mood — and travelers aren't shy to voice which beaches they consider the best in Australia. And since Western Australia has the longest shoreline in the country, you'll want to shift your focus to this state specifically, knowing that there are hidden gems all over. One place that stands out with its red sands and cliffs against the deep blue ocean waves is Broome in Western Australia. If fiery sunrises and sunsets are your kind of scenery, the vistas just reached a whole other level in this town, sometimes called the "pearl of the Kimberley."

Locally known as Rubibi, Broome has a reputation for its pearling industry, which turned the town into a multicultural destination. People from all over the world — China, Malaysia, Japan, even Europe — came here in search of work in pearling. Nowadays, travelers seek out adventure, rejuvenation, and unique experiences along its ochre beaches. The dry season, which is between May and October, is the best time to visit Broome. When it comes to accommodation, you can wake up to gorgeous views at the Mangrove Hotel, indulge in luxury at Moonlight Bay Suites, live that tropical lifestyle at The Continental Hotel Broome, or look for more budget-friendly options on Airbnb.

Getting to Broome typically involves two layovers if you're coming from New York and one long layover from Los Angeles. It's not an easy journey, which is why you should make every second count from the moment you land at the Broome International Airport. While Australia's best islands and coastal vacations usually include Melbourne, Phillip Island, and the Great Ocean Road, Broome is just as worthy of your attention, if not more.