Nestled In Spain's Southern Countryside Is A Hidden Village Where Sandy Streets Meet Flamenco Beats

If your image of a Spanish village involves cobblestone streets, you might be surprised by what you find in El Rocío. This settlement in southern Spain's Andalusia countryside region does away with pavement altogether, welcoming you instead with broad avenues of soft sandy streets. It can feel like you've walked onto a Western film set, a place where seeing horses tied to wooden rails is a part of daily life. Don't look for traffic lights or painted road lines here either. Your experience in El Rocío is guided by an older rhythm, one deeply connected to its equestrian heyday.

When you visit, you'll also notice that the culture of flamenco is closely tied to El Rocío, especially during its main annual event, the Romería de El Rocío. This pilgrimage is a massive religious event that draws around a million people each year. During the days of the pilgrimage, the air fills with the sounds of traditional flamenco songs, particularly sevillanas (a Seville-style song and dance), sung by everyone who participates. The music is often coupled with Spanish guitars and the rhythmic hand-clapping known as palmas. Many women who go to the event wear traditional flamenco-style dresses (also known as trajes de flamenca), with flowing, ruffled skirts.

This Spanish city's astonishing architecture is made up of white-painted houses, many with balconies, that line the sandy roads. A large number of these structures are brotherhood houses, or hermandades, which are kept and maintained by Catholic fraternities from different Spanish towns. These houses are used almost exclusively during the week of Romería de El Rocío. The main square (similar to a downtown area) features the large, white Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora del Rocío, the central point for the event.