One Of The Wettest National Forests In America Is A Wildly Underrated Haven Full Of Trails And Wildlife

Minnesota may be known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but it's actually home to far more — 11,842, to be exact. More than 10% of the state's lakes all happen to be within the boundaries of the first national forest established west of the Mississippi River. Spanning over 1.6 million acres — half of which is water — Chippewa National Forest harbors some of the nation's few wetland areas totally unaffected by human infrastructure and settlement. Perfect for hiking, camping, canoeing, delving into history, and of course, fishing, Chippewa brims with diverse aquatic ecology, time-honored Indigenous culture, and ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

With hundreds of miles of streams and 1,300 lakes, it's safe to say that you won't get the full experience of Chippewa National Forest without taking to the water. The canoe and kayak routes are both peaceful and gloriously scenic, such as Boy River, Big Fork River, Pike Bay Connection, Turtle River, and some of the northernmost stretches of the Mississippi River. This mighty artery begins in Lake Itasca, which lends its name to Minnesota's oldest state park. Itasca State Park is perfect for a side trip or an alternate place to set up camp, located about 30 minutes west of the national forest. If you're more into wading than paddling, Chippewa also boasts seven designated swimming spots, including day-use areas and campgrounds at three of Minnesota's largest lakes: Cass Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, and Leech Lake.