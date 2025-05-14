Michigan's Upper Peninsula Hides This State Park With A 'Root Beer' Waterfall And Enchanting Trails

Michigan is an awesome place to spend time in nature. The Great Lakes State is a nature-lover's paradise, from endless shorelines to explore by boat or kayak to the expansive wilderness areas in between. For those looking for remote and hidden getaways, the Upper Peninsula is the perfect place to start. There are crystal-clear freshwater springs of Kitch-iti-kipi and breathtaking waterfalls of Munising. And located in the wilderness of the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula is Tahquamenon State Park, a wonderful place to get away from it all.

The park is best known for its waterfalls — yes, there are multiple falls — which are stained a red-brown color thanks to tannins from the forest trees. Many visitors think it makes them look like root beer is flowing over the rocks. But there are also countless trails, wildlife viewing opportunities, camping options, and diversions for the entire family.

The area's first residents were the Ojibwe, and the first European settlers were mainly fur traders and loggers. The river and its falls were made famous in the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Poem "The Song of Hiawatha." The park was established in 1947 and has grown through the years, today containing 24 miles of the beautiful Tahquamenon River, 13 inland lakes, and nearly 50,000 acres of Upper Peninsula wilderness. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required to get into the park. If you don't have one or are from out of state, you can purchase it at most state parks.