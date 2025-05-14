Michigan's Upper Peninsula Hides This State Park With A 'Root Beer' Waterfall And Enchanting Trails
Michigan is an awesome place to spend time in nature. The Great Lakes State is a nature-lover's paradise, from endless shorelines to explore by boat or kayak to the expansive wilderness areas in between. For those looking for remote and hidden getaways, the Upper Peninsula is the perfect place to start. There are crystal-clear freshwater springs of Kitch-iti-kipi and breathtaking waterfalls of Munising. And located in the wilderness of the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula is Tahquamenon State Park, a wonderful place to get away from it all.
The park is best known for its waterfalls — yes, there are multiple falls — which are stained a red-brown color thanks to tannins from the forest trees. Many visitors think it makes them look like root beer is flowing over the rocks. But there are also countless trails, wildlife viewing opportunities, camping options, and diversions for the entire family.
The area's first residents were the Ojibwe, and the first European settlers were mainly fur traders and loggers. The river and its falls were made famous in the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Poem "The Song of Hiawatha." The park was established in 1947 and has grown through the years, today containing 24 miles of the beautiful Tahquamenon River, 13 inland lakes, and nearly 50,000 acres of Upper Peninsula wilderness. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required to get into the park. If you don't have one or are from out of state, you can purchase it at most state parks.
Go chasing waterfalls at Tahquamenon State Park
While there's a lot to do at Tahquamenon, the biggest draw is undoubtedly the Upper Falls. Measuring 200 feet across and with a flow rate over 50,000 gallons per second over a 50-foot drop, they make up one of the biggest waterfalls in Michigan and one of the biggest anywhere east of the Mississippi. But while the Upper Falls get all the headlines, the Lower Falls are worth seeing, too. About 4 miles downstream, a series of smaller cascades wrap around a small island. You can rent a rowboat to get to the island, where it's easy to get an up-close view of the Lower Falls by wading and playing in the water. Just remember your water shoes because the bottom is rocky.
The waterfalls may steal the show, but the park covers an impressive amount of ground. It's a hotspot for wildlife, whether you're seeking birds or bigger critters like bears, deer, and moose. There are more than 35 miles of trails, giving you plenty of places to look. Sixteen miles of trails comprise a section of the North Country Trail, whose 4,800 miles connects North Dakota to Vermont. In addition to the parking areas at the Upper and Lower Falls, you can also access a quieter corner of the park along Lake Superior at the mouth of the Tahquamenon River. If all this waterfall gazing and hiking has worked up an appetite, it's time to check out the Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub at the Upper Falls parking lot. It's got a full menu and a selection of microbrews to sample.
Planning your visit to Michigan's largest waterfall
The park lies on M-123 between the towns of Newberry and Paradise. Tahquamenon is only about 20 minutes from the town of Paradise, located on Lake Superior's Whitefish Bay shoreline west of Sault Ste. Marie. The Chippewa County International Airport is about an hour and a half away and has airline service to major hubs including Detroit, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Whether you fly, drive, or come by RV, a trip across the Upper Peninsula is the best Midwest scenic road trip, and Tahquamenon is just one stop along the way.
The park is open year-round, but most visitors come during summer. If you're ready to make the best of the Michigan winter, the park has miles of snowmobile, snowshoe, and cross-country skiing trails. Average summer high temperatures are in the upper 70s, while winter days average below freezing from December through early March.
If you want to maximize your time in the park, your best option is to come camp for a while. In addition to semi-modern and modern campgrounds with nearly 300 sites, the park has backcountry camping, a lodge, and a cabin. The nearest inns and cabin rentals are in Paradise, including the Paradise Lakefront Lodge, rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. The small community is also a great place to seek out restaurants and cafes, too.