A Secret Canadian Island With Quiet Charm Offers Enchanting Forests And Idyllic Seaside Beauty
Located in a rocky archipelago facing mainland British Columbia and steeped in the deep-blue Salish sea, Pender Island is your gateway to a unique ecosystem of rainforests, beach coves, and quintessential island tranquillity. Split into the north and south islands, Pender is home to a wide variety of active nature trails, as well as secluded beach locations where you can unplug from the stresses of daily life and relax.
British Columbia is well-known for its mix of lively metropolitan behemoths, such as Vancouver, as well as off-grid, scenic peninsular paradises with endless outdoor fun. You'd be mistaken to think the secluded charm of emerald forests and windy seaside is relegated to the beautiful Vancouver Island, known for its waterfalls, fairytale forests, and many swimming and camping opportunities. The Pender Islands, in the Southern Gulf archipelago, are a worthy contender of Vancouver but have a fraction of the crowds (and are also much smaller at 13 square miles).
Undeniably, it's easier to reach Vancouver Island thanks to its well-connected ferry system, but as far as the Gulf Islands go, Pender is one of the most accessible ones. In order to reach the islands, you can either take a two-hour ferry from Tsawwassen in Vancouver or embark on a much quicker 40-minute ferry ride from Swartz Bay, about 20 miles from Victoria. You can even travel between the two by ferry. Both routes are operated by BC Ferries and deliver you to Otter Bay on North Pender Island.
Pender Island is home to enchanting forests and wildlife viewing spots
Pender Island is part of the wider Gulf Islands National Park Reserve and is home to stunning protected areas ranging from woodlands to beaches. Enchanting in name and essence, the Enchanted Forest on the southern island is a miniature paradise with its own rainforest and waterfall, which is fed all winter long but dries out in summer. The forest is part of the island's tree monitoring efforts to protect the endangered coastal Douglas fir. As you follow the 0.5-mile loop trail through the forest, you'll immerse yourself in the path flanked by bright green, tall, and fragrant conifers, which make this corner of insular British Columbia unique. At the end of the trail, you can take in the views from a scenic overlook at the top.
Whether you are embracing a peaceful setting steeped in mesmerizing nature or looking for an unforgettable wildlife experience, there is an unspoiled patch waiting for you in Pender Island. As the recent recipient of a $2.18 million land purchase for conservation, the Kelá_Eke Kingfisher Forest is one of the most biodiverse areas in Canada, and a perfect place to observe bird migration. Among the species you can spot there are mergansers, cormorants, song sparrows, and belted kingfishers.
For a mix of wildlife-filled forests and dreamy beaches, head to Beaumont Marine Park on South Pender Island. This spot is popular with campers and fans of outdoor sports, thanks to its camping sites available during the summer season from May to September. You can participate in water activities, such as kayaking, paddling, and fishing, or spot otters, mink, and seals swimming close to shore. Be aware that, in order to reach the park, you will either have to take a boat, hop in a kayak, or hike the Mount Norman Trail.
Idyllic beach spots are dotted around North and South Pender
Island life on Pender Island is not as you'd expect it. Due to its position in the Gulf, both the North and South islands are marked by their high forest density, and some areas are defined by centuries-old trees that have escaped commercial logging. If you go beyond the verdant reserves, you'll find a completely different scenery marked by both pebble and sandy beaches. Mortimer Spit is the poster child for the Southern Gulf islands, with its golden sand beaches offering ideal conditions for both sunbathing and swimming.
If you're after immersing yourself in picturesque surroundings, Gowlland Beach on the southern island is defined by its breathtaking views. Enjoy a picnic on the pebbles and marvel at your surroundings — the San Juan archipelago or Mount Baker are both visible from here on a clear day. Just a few steps away in Gowlland Point, you can follow whale migration to the Atlantic. This corner of British Columbia is an ideal hunting ground for large water mammals, and it is also a haven for fishing. Just on the other side of the Gulf is Port Alberni, Canada's "ultimate fishing town" with seafood feasts and tide-to-table delicacies.
But the natural wonders don't end in the South Pender Island. In North Pender, you can enjoy rugged landscapes and glistening waves on Medicine Beach Sanctuary, a crescent moon bay shaded by tall fir trees with idyllic white sand. While the place has few amenities, it has many natural comforts, from fine sand to dip your toes in to picnic tables perfect for lunch. Not only does the sanctuary protect this pristine beach, but it also preserves the saltwater marsh located behind the main beach.