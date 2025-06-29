A Secret Canadian Island With Quiet Charm Offers Enchanting Forests And Idyllic Seaside Beauty

Located in a rocky archipelago facing mainland British Columbia and steeped in the deep-blue Salish sea, Pender Island is your gateway to a unique ecosystem of rainforests, beach coves, and quintessential island tranquillity. Split into the north and south islands, Pender is home to a wide variety of active nature trails, as well as secluded beach locations where you can unplug from the stresses of daily life and relax.

British Columbia is well-known for its mix of lively metropolitan behemoths, such as Vancouver, as well as off-grid, scenic peninsular paradises with endless outdoor fun. You'd be mistaken to think the secluded charm of emerald forests and windy seaside is relegated to the beautiful Vancouver Island, known for its waterfalls, fairytale forests, and many swimming and camping opportunities. The Pender Islands, in the Southern Gulf archipelago, are a worthy contender of Vancouver but have a fraction of the crowds (and are also much smaller at 13 square miles).

Undeniably, it's easier to reach Vancouver Island thanks to its well-connected ferry system, but as far as the Gulf Islands go, Pender is one of the most accessible ones. In order to reach the islands, you can either take a two-hour ferry from Tsawwassen in Vancouver or embark on a much quicker 40-minute ferry ride from Swartz Bay, about 20 miles from Victoria. You can even travel between the two by ferry. Both routes are operated by BC Ferries and deliver you to Otter Bay on North Pender Island.