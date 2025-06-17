Canada's Peninsula Paradise Is A Quiet Destination With Endless Outdoor Fun And Popular Attractions
Along a stretch of British Columbia's remarkably scenic West Coast, the town of Ucluelet sits on a small peninsula on the southern edge of Vancouver Island, within easy reach of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, long stretches of glorious, sandy beaches, and amazing hiking trails. Across from Barkley Sound, one of Vancouver Island's best-kept secrets with beaches and shipwreck scuba diving, Ucluelet (pronounced "you-clue-let") means "People of the Safe Harbor" in the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation language. Fondly known by locals as "Ukee," it's a prime spot to take in Vancouver's "wild west coast," brimming with picturesque coastlines and ancient rainforests.
The best way to get around the area is by car, especially if you plan to head further afield to the island's little-known area on the coastline for a family-friendly beach getaway or the Bedwell River Valley for a stay at an ultra-remote island lodge offering unique adventures. To get to Vancouver Island, you'll first have to hop a ferry, where you can take in some of the most remarkable views in British Columbia. All year round, BC Ferries offers daily service from Vancouver to Vancouver Island, with nonstop trips taking one hour and 35 minutes. Alternatively, you can sail into Nanaimo, which sits on the island's east coast, with BC Ferries providing nonstop daily trips taking less than two hours.
Then, whether you've rented a car at either Vancouver or Victoria International Airports or you're driving your own, it's about 5.5 hours northwest from Victoria — British Columbia's provincial capital — or 4.5 hours from Nanaimo. On your way into town, visit the Pacific Rim Visitor Centre at the crossroads of British Columbia Highway 4 and Tofino Ucluelet Highway, where you can grab maps, information about weather and local sights, events, and weather conditions.
Surf's up at Ucluelet's nearby beaches
The region's temperate rainforest, embraced by the coastal climate, means that it's comfortable all year round. Summertime is the most popular and comfortable, but hiking trails and beaches are accessible year-round as long as you don't mind a bit of precipitation! One of the most popular area trail systems is the Wild Pacific Trail, which covers 5 miles and consists of two scenic sections with dramatic coastal views, the Lighthouse Loop and Brown's Beach to Rocky Bluffs. The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also boasts numerous easy rainforest hikes, and to date, daily admission fees to the park are $11 CAD per adult.
Surf culture is alive and well between Ucluelet and Tofino, which is worth checking out in its own right and is less than 40 minutes up the coast. Catch some waves at Wickaninnish Beach or Long Beach, and if you've got a bit more experience under your belt, check out Florencia Bay, the closest spot to Ucluelet. Don't miss Relic Surf Shop, which specializes in boards, wetsuits, and gear, and also offers surf lessons and camps for beginners. Long Beach Surf Shop, with locations in both Ukluelet and Tofino, provides rentals and lessons, too, and you can also set up camp at Surf Junction Campground.
Although summertime is marvelous for outdoor recreation, winter has its charms, too. West coast storms are a sight to behold in the colder, rainier months, and if dramatic surf is your thing, the ocean puts on a show with monumental waves. Just keep a safe distance, and don't forget your rain gear! If you plan your trip for mid-March, revel in the annual Pacific Rim Whale Festival, a week-long celebration of the thousands of gray whales that migrate by the island on their way to summer feeding grounds in the Arctic.
Fish, hike, and relax on B.C.'s West Coast
Surfing, hiking, kayaking, or beachcombing aren't the only ways to experience the remarkable wildlife and environment of this picturesque peninsula town. Ucluelet Aquarium is Canada's first catch-and-release aquarium, focusing on local species that are collected at the beginning of the season — the aquarium is open March through November — then released back into the wild in autumn. Admission (as of this writing) is $18 CAD for adults, and children three and under are free. Interested in heading out to sea? Charter a fishing trip with Ucluelet Charters, Oceans West Adventures, Salmon Eye Charters, and more to try your hand at reeling in everything from Chinook and coho to halibut and albacore tuna.
No visit to Ucluelet would be complete without a stop for some great grub. To start the day off right, try a freshly roasted brew or breakfast sandwich from Big Wave Cafe. Stop by cozy Heartwood Kitchen in its quaint yellow house or The Break Cafe & Bistro for brunch. Then try the acclaimed seafood chowder at Floathouse Patio & Grill or sit down to dinner at the award-winning Pluvio Restaurant, which sources local ingredients for one-of-a-kind dishes. You can even go all-in-one with Pluvio, which offers comfortable guest rooms with garden views.
On the topic of places to call it a day, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to places to drop your bags in Ucluelet. Options range from comfortably simple — check out Ucluelet Campground — to luxurious suites at Snug Harbour Inn, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, and The Nami Project. Wild Pacific Waterfront Cabins offers accommodation in well-appointed boutique suites, or you can take in the sunrise over the harbor with the view from Bayshore Waterfront Inn.