Canada's Peninsula Paradise Is A Quiet Destination With Endless Outdoor Fun And Popular Attractions

Along a stretch of British Columbia's remarkably scenic West Coast, the town of Ucluelet sits on a small peninsula on the southern edge of Vancouver Island, within easy reach of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, long stretches of glorious, sandy beaches, and amazing hiking trails. Across from Barkley Sound, one of Vancouver Island's best-kept secrets with beaches and shipwreck scuba diving, Ucluelet (pronounced "you-clue-let") means "People of the Safe Harbor" in the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation language. Fondly known by locals as "Ukee," it's a prime spot to take in Vancouver's "wild west coast," brimming with picturesque coastlines and ancient rainforests.

The best way to get around the area is by car, especially if you plan to head further afield to the island's little-known area on the coastline for a family-friendly beach getaway or the Bedwell River Valley for a stay at an ultra-remote island lodge offering unique adventures. To get to Vancouver Island, you'll first have to hop a ferry, where you can take in some of the most remarkable views in British Columbia. All year round, BC Ferries offers daily service from Vancouver to Vancouver Island, with nonstop trips taking one hour and 35 minutes. Alternatively, you can sail into Nanaimo, which sits on the island's east coast, with BC Ferries providing nonstop daily trips taking less than two hours.

Then, whether you've rented a car at either Vancouver or Victoria International Airports or you're driving your own, it's about 5.5 hours northwest from Victoria — British Columbia's provincial capital — or 4.5 hours from Nanaimo. On your way into town, visit the Pacific Rim Visitor Centre at the crossroads of British Columbia Highway 4 and Tofino Ucluelet Highway, where you can grab maps, information about weather and local sights, events, and weather conditions.