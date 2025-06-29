Is Australia Considered An Island?
On the other side of the world lies the large landmass of Australia. Floating in the Asian-Pacific region like a solitary country, the destination is rich in dramatic landscapes, sparkling coasts, and dreamy island resorts near the Great Barrier Reef. From top-rated island and coastal getaways to city skylines and unique wildlife, it feels like another planet entirely — vast, vibrant, and unlike anywhere else on Earth.
With its large size and remote location, Australia often sparks a curious question among travelers and geography buffs alike: Is Australia considered an island? After all, it is standing alone and floating on the edge of the Indian Ocean. However, the Land Down Under covers nearly 3 million square miles, while destinations like the U.S. amount to roughly 4 million. A detail that would make it a pretty big island if so.
According to the official Australian government website, the country is, in fact, considered to be an "island continent" — and the only one of its kind. Because, although it's too large to be considered an island by traditional standards, it's also not part of any larger continental landmass. This distinction is what ultimately sets Australia apart not only geographically, but also culturally and ecologically.
The large island continent and its surrounding islands
While Australia is considered a massive island continent, it's also surrounded by over 8,200 smaller islands that add even more beauty and diversity to its coastal charm. These islands, scattered along the mainland's edges, range from lush tropical escapes to remote, rugged outposts, each offering slice of Australian paradise for visitors to enjoy.
From the Whitsundays on Queensland's central coast to Tasmania in the south and all the way to the remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands — considered one of Australia's best beaches according to previous visitors — and Norfolk Island, these destinations are part of what makes Australia so naturally abundant. Many of them are also popular holiday spots, known for white-sand beaches, coral reefs (especially the Great Barrier Reef), and relaxed island culture.
This essentially means that, no matter which direction you go, these thousands of islands will each feel like their own hidden gem. Each one offering a new adventure while, at the same time, remaining part of Australia's unforgettable landscape.