On the other side of the world lies the large landmass of Australia. Floating in the Asian-Pacific region like a solitary country, the destination is rich in dramatic landscapes, sparkling coasts, and dreamy island resorts near the Great Barrier Reef. From top-rated island and coastal getaways to city skylines and unique wildlife, it feels like another planet entirely — vast, vibrant, and unlike anywhere else on Earth.

With its large size and remote location, Australia often sparks a curious question among travelers and geography buffs alike: Is Australia considered an island? After all, it is standing alone and floating on the edge of the Indian Ocean. However, the Land Down Under covers nearly 3 million square miles, while destinations like the U.S. amount to roughly 4 million. A detail that would make it a pretty big island if so.

According to the official Australian government website, the country is, in fact, considered to be an "island continent" — and the only one of its kind. Because, although it's too large to be considered an island by traditional standards, it's also not part of any larger continental landmass. This distinction is what ultimately sets Australia apart not only geographically, but also culturally and ecologically.