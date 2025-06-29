Greece's Wildly Affordable Alternative To Santorini Boasts Beaches Just As Beautiful With Little Crowds

Tucked within the azure waters of the Aegean Sea is a collection of practically endless little coastal villages, idyllic islands, and breathtaking views better known as Greece. And while most tourists tend to flock to places like Santorini for its white-washed buildings and stunning scenery, the country is home to a whopping 1,400 islands to choose from.

So, if you're looking for a more affordable destination that, unlike Santorini, hasn't been sadly ruined by overtourism and overcrowding, Skiathos — in the Northern Sporades — needs to be on your radar. Boasting dazzling beaches and characteristic Mediterranean-style buildings, the town also features a vibrant nightlife, hiking opportunities, culture, and a relaxing atmosphere away from it all.

To reach this Greek paradise, you have a couple of options. First, you can fly directly into Skiathos from Athens in just 40 minutes. Alternatively, and depending on the time of year, you can fly in from several other European countries as well. Finally, you can take a ferry from Volos, Evia, or Thessaloniki in the summer.