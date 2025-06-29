Greece's Wildly Affordable Alternative To Santorini Boasts Beaches Just As Beautiful With Little Crowds
Tucked within the azure waters of the Aegean Sea is a collection of practically endless little coastal villages, idyllic islands, and breathtaking views better known as Greece. And while most tourists tend to flock to places like Santorini for its white-washed buildings and stunning scenery, the country is home to a whopping 1,400 islands to choose from.
So, if you're looking for a more affordable destination that, unlike Santorini, hasn't been sadly ruined by overtourism and overcrowding, Skiathos — in the Northern Sporades — needs to be on your radar. Boasting dazzling beaches and characteristic Mediterranean-style buildings, the town also features a vibrant nightlife, hiking opportunities, culture, and a relaxing atmosphere away from it all.
To reach this Greek paradise, you have a couple of options. First, you can fly directly into Skiathos from Athens in just 40 minutes. Alternatively, and depending on the time of year, you can fly in from several other European countries as well. Finally, you can take a ferry from Volos, Evia, or Thessaloniki in the summer.
Skiathos is a gorgeous beach destination
Skiathos is home to 60 different beaches, making it an ideal destination for both relaxing and water sports. Whatever you do, don't skip Koukounaries. Considered one of the best beaches in Greece thanks to its golden sand, jade-toned water, and pine tree forest lining the shore, it's a must. "Fabulous beach and the most beautiful sea to swim in ... the sand sparkles gold and fish swim past you," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Can't wait to return." Alternatively, if you're looking to avoid the crowds altogether, head to Small Banana Bay, which is both quiet and secluded, or to one of the beaches on the western side of the island, like Mandráki or Eliá.
Apart from enjoying Skiathos' stunning beaches, the town is also perfect for wandering through picturesque cobblestone streets, popping into eclectic shops, and enjoying the local cuisine — which is largely based on seafood and wild greens, known as "horta." For a cultural excursion, we recommend you visit the museum and former home of local author Alexandros Papadiamantis, and that you don't miss a stop by Bourtzi, where you can see the ruins of a castle dating back to 1207.
If you're up for a hike, Skiathos has that too. Whether you're looking for a one-hour stroll or a six-hour trek, there are 26 trails in total and plenty of opportunities to lace up your boots and head outside. Once the sun sets, the town is a popular nightlife hub — especially along a pedestrian street by the Old Harbor, where you'll find various bars and clubs.
A budget-friendly Greek vacation
A luxurious Greek vacation doesn't have to break the bank in Skiathos. For accommodation, the Skiathos Avaton Hotel is a well-rated 4-star hotel. Here, guests can enjoy features like buffet breakfast, an outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant. Similarly, Atlas Suites & Atlas Hotel Skiathos is another 4-star option. Just keep in mind that the island gets busier in July and August, which typically means prices are expected to soar, and that you'll want to book your accommodation well in advance. If you want bigger savings, the shoulder season — happening from May to June and September to October — is a wonderful alternative to enjoy warm weather with fewer crowds.
You'll also find plenty of affordable food options in town, such as Taverna Varthalamis — a beloved spot for its traditional Greek cuisine. "This taverna offers real Greek character, warm hospitality, and some of the best prices around," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. At the time of writing, pasta and seafood dishes there range from $11 to $25. Skiathos is also home to a number of casual souvlaki shops, fast food establishments, and cafes. No Name Gyro Pita, for example, is said to be one of the best spots in Greece, with prices ranging from $4 to $11.
Finally, if you're looking for another gorgeous, under-crowded Greek island to include on your itinerary, Alonissos is a fantastic option. Better yet, you can take a ferry between the two directly from town.