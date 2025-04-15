The Tip Of Santorini Boasts A Little Coastal Village With Renowned Views And A Maze Of Cafes And Shops

Chances are, when you think of Greece, you picture blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings bathed in sunlight, and people queuing to get that perfect travel photo. Most likely, the location you're picturing is the village of Oia, set on the northern tip of the island of Santorini. The village's most iconic postcard-worthy view includes the cliffside churches of Saint Anastasi and Saint Spyridon, located adjacent to each other. In addition to stunning coastal views of the surrounding area, there are plenty of quirky cafés and shops to explore while visiting this destination.

Getting to this picturesque coastal village is easy, as it's located just 11 miles from the Santorini International Airport. The most convenient ways to reach Oia are by metered taxis (which only accept cash) or your hotel's shuttle service. The ride can take up to 30 minutes and typically costs up to $40. The cheapest option from the airport to Oia is taking the public buses called KTEL Santorini Buses. There's not a direct route; instead, you'll have to head to Fira first, then change buses to Oia, which can take up to three hours if you visit during the low season when the buses aren't as frequent. At the time of writing, the public bus tickets total up to about $4. Your cruise may also make a stop here, but you may want to read up on why a cruise ship is the worst way to visit Santorini.