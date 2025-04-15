The Tip Of Santorini Boasts A Little Coastal Village With Renowned Views And A Maze Of Cafes And Shops
Chances are, when you think of Greece, you picture blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings bathed in sunlight, and people queuing to get that perfect travel photo. Most likely, the location you're picturing is the village of Oia, set on the northern tip of the island of Santorini. The village's most iconic postcard-worthy view includes the cliffside churches of Saint Anastasi and Saint Spyridon, located adjacent to each other. In addition to stunning coastal views of the surrounding area, there are plenty of quirky cafés and shops to explore while visiting this destination.
Getting to this picturesque coastal village is easy, as it's located just 11 miles from the Santorini International Airport. The most convenient ways to reach Oia are by metered taxis (which only accept cash) or your hotel's shuttle service. The ride can take up to 30 minutes and typically costs up to $40. The cheapest option from the airport to Oia is taking the public buses called KTEL Santorini Buses. There's not a direct route; instead, you'll have to head to Fira first, then change buses to Oia, which can take up to three hours if you visit during the low season when the buses aren't as frequent. At the time of writing, the public bus tickets total up to about $4. Your cruise may also make a stop here, but you may want to read up on why a cruise ship is the worst way to visit Santorini.
Explore Santorini's most photogenic village on foot
For cool temperatures and fewer crowds, begin your day at the Oia Castle, also known as Saint Nicholas Castle. Protecting villagers from pirates since the 1500s, little of the original structure remains intact today. While moving through the ruins, you'll be treated to stunning views of Santorini's volcanic caldera and sweeping views of the Aegean Sea.
If you have the energy for it, Santorini's best hike boasts views of the stunning Greek island like nowhere else. Stretching from Fira to Oia, a challenging 6.4-mile trail up the island's west coast is great for adventurers who want a sweeping overlook of the gorgeous area. The year-round trek takes about three hours to complete as you pass Greece's iconic whitewashed houses and rocky volcanic landscapes. If you're not up for the exercise, the viewpoints near the trail in Oia offer some of the best sunset views, especially if you want to avoid hordes of people.
To explore the island's incredible wine scene, you may want to book well in advance for a tasting at the award-winning Domaine Sigalas. Located a few miles outside the main village, it's a popular tourist attraction that fills up fast during the high season from the end of March to the end of October. The winery is known for using Assyrtiko grapes, which grow in Santorini's rich volcanic soil and produce a dry white wine. Want somewhere more secluded altogether? You can avoid crowds at the Greek island of Anafi, which looks a lot like Santorini but is unaffected by tourism.
Snack, sip, and shop your way around Oia's winding pathways
Take a break from sightseeing in Oia with a freddo, a sweet and satisfying coffee order that will make you look like a local in Greece. For something authentic and reasonably priced, check out Fourni Bakery. If you're craving a sweet pastry, try a baklava, or for something savory, choose the spanakopita, a flaky layered savory pie made with spinach and feta cheese. Mingle with the locals at Niko's Place. You won't see any picturesque sunset views here, but you will find great Greek street food like souvlaki, marinated meat on a skewer often served with pita bread and drizzled in tangy tzatziki sauce.
Oia's narrow pathways are dotted with beautiful shops and stores to pick up souvenirs. Pop into Epilekton Art for one-of-a-kind jewelry, vintage items, and curios like worry beads and home decor. Anemi Artcrafts sells the standard souvenirs, plus you'll find handmade wooden kitchen items like cutting boards and bowls. For stylish homewares, ceramics, or porcelain and glass decorative objects, stop by Sivaris.
For the serious collector, Top Side of the World sells rare antiques, art, and vintage jewelry you won't find in other shops. At Anthemion Marks of Art, check out the unique marionettes, dolls, and puppets that are handmade. Nearby, you'll find Galanopoulos Art Gallery, with photography and paintings that capture the beauty of Santorini. Other noteworthy galleries include the Oia Treasures Art Gallery, where you'll find contemporary art and sculptures, and the Prosopo Gallery, featuring modern works and paintings by the Polish artist Mariusz Stokowiec.