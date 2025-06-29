Maine's Scenic Road Trip Packs Eight Waterfalls And A Forest Pool Into One Unforgettable New England Adventure

Start at Snow Falls Gorge. Four different cascades, a picnic area along the Little Androscoggin River, and several walking trails make this a great family-friendly stop. Next, head to Rumford Falls in Rumford, Maine. With a total drop of 176 feet, these cascades are known for being the tallest east of Niagara Falls. Different viewpoints can be accessed by a short walking trail that loops around the Old Rumford Dam. Smalls Falls near Rangeley Lake State Park is your next stop and possibly the most notable part of your entire Maine waterfall road trip. A half-mile-long out-and-back trail leads to the falls and a swimming hole perfect for a cool dip on a hot summer day.

Next, visit Angel Falls. About a 1-mile hike from the parking area, this 90-foot waterfall is one of Maine's best. The following stop at Coos Canyon features a green swimming hole carved into smooth rocks, and it can be seen right from the road! No need to get out of your car to view this beauty on Route 17 in Byron. Afterward, head to North Oxford for The Cataracts. These waterfalls are close to rugged, incredible trails at Grafton Notch State Park and feature picturesque swimming holes and picnic areas. Follow this adventure with a 2-mile Appalachian Trail hike to Dunn Falls, a pair of cascades reaching 70 and 80 feet tall.

Your final stop before completing the loop back at Snow Falls Gorge? Screw Auger Falls. The two 25 and 30-foot drops that make up the falls are fed by the Bear River. The area also features a natural arch carved into a granite gorge. Together, these wonders draw enough sightseers to make Screw Auger Falls one of Maine's most visited waterfalls.