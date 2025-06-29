Maine's Scenic Road Trip Packs Eight Waterfalls And A Forest Pool Into One Unforgettable New England Adventure
Maine is home to stunning rocky coasts, rugged mountain ranges, and dense forests. But did you know that Maine is also one of New England's best waterfall destinations? Eight of the Pine Tree State's most breathtaking waterfalls can be seen on one epic road trip.
This 179-mile adventure starts in West Paris, Maine, just over an hour's drive from the coastal city of Portland, one of the best foodie destinations in New England. The trip includes about four hours of driving time and explores some of the most beautiful parts of inland Maine. For those who want the chance to get up close to waterfalls or swim in natural pools, the best time to visit Maine's waterfalls is during late spring and summer, when the weather is warm and water levels are adequate. Fall is also a beautiful time to venture through Maine, with the cool nights and warm days creating an incredible display of autumn foliage.
Explore eight iconic stops on Maine's waterfall loop
Start at Snow Falls Gorge. Four different cascades, a picnic area along the Little Androscoggin River, and several walking trails make this a great family-friendly stop. Next, head to Rumford Falls in Rumford, Maine. With a total drop of 176 feet, these cascades are known for being the tallest east of Niagara Falls. Different viewpoints can be accessed by a short walking trail that loops around the Old Rumford Dam. Smalls Falls near Rangeley Lake State Park is your next stop and possibly the most notable part of your entire Maine waterfall road trip. A half-mile-long out-and-back trail leads to the falls and a swimming hole perfect for a cool dip on a hot summer day.
Next, visit Angel Falls. About a 1-mile hike from the parking area, this 90-foot waterfall is one of Maine's best. The following stop at Coos Canyon features a green swimming hole carved into smooth rocks, and it can be seen right from the road! No need to get out of your car to view this beauty on Route 17 in Byron. Afterward, head to North Oxford for The Cataracts. These waterfalls are close to rugged, incredible trails at Grafton Notch State Park and feature picturesque swimming holes and picnic areas. Follow this adventure with a 2-mile Appalachian Trail hike to Dunn Falls, a pair of cascades reaching 70 and 80 feet tall.
Your final stop before completing the loop back at Snow Falls Gorge? Screw Auger Falls. The two 25 and 30-foot drops that make up the falls are fed by the Bear River. The area also features a natural arch carved into a granite gorge. Together, these wonders draw enough sightseers to make Screw Auger Falls one of Maine's most visited waterfalls.
Bring these essential items on your Maine waterfalls road trip
A waterfall road trip through Maine is an unforgettable experience. While we've mapped out the spots you won't want to miss, you should also consider these clever packing hacks for your road trip.
Clothing and outerwear should be first on your list. Choose sturdy, comfortable shoes or hiking boots. While most of this route's trails are short, some New England hiking paths can be uneven or muddy. The weather in Maine (and New England in general) can be unpredictable. Mornings and evenings tend to be cooler, even in summer, so pack layers including a light jacket. Sun protection is also key for enjoying hikes and dips in watering holes. Mosquitoes are common in Maine, so use bug spray to keep yourself from getting bitten. Since Maine has some of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the U.S., if you plan to swim in them (and you should, if the weather allows), bring a swimsuit, towel, and dry clothes to change into.
Keep hydration and nutrition in mind, too. Carry a refillable water bottle, and pack snacks with plenty of protein to boost energy during your adventure. Final essential items for your waterfall road trip include a smartphone or camera and maps or GPS. Maine's waterfalls provide amazing photo opportunities, so make sure you have a way to capture a few breathtaking snaps. For navigation, remember that some waterfall locations can be tricky to find, and cell phone service can be spotty in rural Maine. Bring a map or plot points in your GPS ahead of time to be sure you'll have offline resources for remote areas.