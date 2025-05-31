This Scenic Maine State Park Offers Some Of The Most Rugged, Incredible Hikes Along The Appalachian Trail

Grafton Notch State Park is more than 180 miles away from the postcard-worthy scenery of Maine's coastal Acadia National Park, but it is still home to some fascinating water features, including the popular Moose Cave Gorge. You'll hear water rushing through this rocky canyon, but you'll only see it if you peer down into the dark space between the granite stones at the bottom of Moose Cave. If you'd rather see rushing water, you're in luck. There are plenty of waterfalls to see in this park. Consider stopping by the pretty Screw Auger Falls (pictured), which are very close to the main road.

This park is also great for bird lovers. It is one of the stops on the Maine Birding Trail, and depending on where you go in the park, you may be treated to the sight of a peregrine falcon perched at the top of a tall tree or the sound of the forest filling with birdsong. Strangely, one of the best spots might actually be the Appalachian Trail parking lot, where you can see vireos flitting around and singing. The Spruce Meadow Picnic Area is a beautiful spot that many travelers like to visit in the fall to see the autumn colors, but birders visit it all year long. It's possible to see down into the marshes here, and if you come at the right time, you might even spot a moose while waiting for birds.