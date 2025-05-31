This Scenic Maine State Park Offers Some Of The Most Rugged, Incredible Hikes Along The Appalachian Trail
If you want to be immersed in Maine's spectacular wild country, with tall mountain peaks and deep gorges covered in lush green forest, look no further than Grafton Notch State Park. This park is nestled into the Mahoosuc Mountain Range and provides some of the toughest and most grueling days for Appalachian Trail thru-hikers — which are also some of the most rewarding and beautiful views along the way. Whether you're currently planning your Appalachian adventure or are looking for a shorter journey into nature less than two hours from the gorgeous city and foodie destination of Portland, Maine, adventure is waiting for you in Grafton Notch.
While there's no denying that summer is the most popular time to visit Grafton Notch State Park, fall is another peak time thanks to the brilliant orange and gold hues on many of the trees in the park. Winter buries this park in snow, but it does stay open for adventurous skiers and snowshoers to explore. Your best bet might be to visit in the spring. Although you might have some mud to contend with, the park's majestic waterfalls are at their peak.
Caves, waterfalls, and birding opportunities in Grafton Notch State Park
Grafton Notch State Park is more than 180 miles away from the postcard-worthy scenery of Maine's coastal Acadia National Park, but it is still home to some fascinating water features, including the popular Moose Cave Gorge. You'll hear water rushing through this rocky canyon, but you'll only see it if you peer down into the dark space between the granite stones at the bottom of Moose Cave. If you'd rather see rushing water, you're in luck. There are plenty of waterfalls to see in this park. Consider stopping by the pretty Screw Auger Falls (pictured), which are very close to the main road.
This park is also great for bird lovers. It is one of the stops on the Maine Birding Trail, and depending on where you go in the park, you may be treated to the sight of a peregrine falcon perched at the top of a tall tree or the sound of the forest filling with birdsong. Strangely, one of the best spots might actually be the Appalachian Trail parking lot, where you can see vireos flitting around and singing. The Spruce Meadow Picnic Area is a beautiful spot that many travelers like to visit in the fall to see the autumn colors, but birders visit it all year long. It's possible to see down into the marshes here, and if you come at the right time, you might even spot a moose while waiting for birds.
Best hiking trails to explore in Grafton Notch State Park
If you're not ready to walk the entire Appalachian Trail but still want a challenge, there are plenty of rugged hikes waiting in the park. One of the best is the Old Speck Mountain Trail (pictured). The almost 7-mile hike may seem like a quick jaunt in comparison to the five to seven months many hikers spend on the Appalachian Trail (check out our tips on how to keep in touch with loved ones while hiking). However, the five hours that it takes to make it to the end of this trail should not be underestimated. This trail takes you to the summit of the highest of the Mahoosuc Mountains. Be prepared: this trail is rocky and slick, and a lot of hikers only attempt it with poles and spikes.
Not all the hikes in Grafton Notch State Park require an all day commitment to let you see beautiful views. The Eyebrow Loop Trail is significantly shorter, taking most hikers just around two hours, but it's still difficult. At one point, you'll need to use a steel cable to pull yourself up this steep trail. Whichever route you choose, you can expect some breathtaking views of Grafton Notch from above along the way.