One Of Hawaii's Top Snorkeling Spots Is A Picturesque Bay With Stunning Tropical Reefs And Views
There's nothing better than a beachy Hawaiian getaway to get you out of that day-to-day rut, but when it comes to visiting a place as stunning and attraction-filled as the 50th state, choosing just one destination can feel like a challenge. That is, unless you're a snorkeling enthusiast or even someone looking to try it out for the very first time; in that case, there's no better place to go than Kealakekua Bay, a protected marine paradise and one of the top snorkeling spots on Hawaii's Big Island to see turtles, fish, and more.
Famous for its kaleidoscope coral reefs, gorgeous sea life, historical Captain Cook Monument, and the only underwater state park on the island, Kealakekua Bay lies just 17 miles south of Kailua-Kona, which means that the Big Island's main airport, Kona International, is about a 40-minute drive away if you take HI-19. There's no road access directly to the bay, though, so for snorkeling, you'll need to either go on a guided boat tour, get a kayak rental (only viable for those who have a permit), or walk the steep Ka'awaloa Trail. For the average visitor, the boat tours are the best choice, as they depart daily from nearby spots like Honokohau Harbor, all while offering amenities like shaded seats, restrooms, snacks, and local guides. Once you see what awaits you, all the time, money, and effort to get there will seem well worth it.
Kealakekua Bay is a picturesque snorkeling wonderland
Even among Hawaii's already impressive coastal landscapes, Kealakekua Bay stands out as a must-see gem. Lined with steep lava cliffs and shaded by the dreamiest leafy canopies, the bay's sheltered setup keeps waters calm yet teeming with life year-round. This translates to plenty of yellow tangs, butterflyfish, parrotfish, octopus, and green sea turtles just waiting to be admired — and remember, some of these are species you'll only get to see in Hawaii.
Fair Wind is one of the best-known and most highly reviewed tour companies in the area, so booking something with them is a safe bet. The snorkeling packages are pretty reasonably priced considering they include a plant-based breakfast and lunch, all the equipment you'll need, reef-safe sunscreen, and access to underwater view boxes. The entire experience lasts anywhere between four and five hours, starting at 8:30 a.m., and thanks to the way the tour is set up, you can bring children and toddlers along, too (they even get discounted rates).
While here, you won't want to miss out on the local wildlife. Keep an eye out for pods of spinner dolphins that, more often than not, can be found resting in the bay's calm central waters, especially at dawn. If you're visiting between December and April, you can also book a boat tour that takes you whale watching; while humpbacks are more common, sometimes you might spot a whale shark or two. And if you still haven't gotten enough of Hawaii's jaw-dropping coastline, you can always stop in Kalaoa on your way back to the airport. It's a hidden gem on the Big Island's west coast, with pristine beaches and imposing volcanoes.
More than just snorkeling: Kealakekua Bay's history and food
Your dry land adventures start with Kealakekua Bay Historic Park. Here, you'll get to explore ancient Hawaiian temples like Hiki'au Heiau and catch some rays at Nāpōʻopoʻo Beach, whose wharf was built more than a century ago. The park is free to enter and open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; just keep in mind that restrooms are only available in the Nāpōʻopoʻo area.
From here, you can hike through Ka'awaloa Trail or take a guided kayak tour to the iconic Captain Cook Monument, which marks the place where the famous explorer met his end in 1779. The monument area is also one of the best places for reef viewing since the morning light, combined with the calm waters, gives you optimal clarity. So why not combine snorkeling and cultural immersion into one unforgettable experience?
The only thing that could make this all better is a mouthwatering meal at Rebel Kitchen, easily one of the best places to eat in Kealakekua Bay. The ambiance is bright and welcoming, the service is incredible, and all the traditional-sounding dishes come with a Hawaiian flair. Some of the menu's must-haves include the pepperoni fries, jambalaya, chicken fajita wontons, and coconut curry. While the restaurant is open every day, it closes at 8 p.m., so late eaters might need to adjust their dinner time accordingly. And before you head home, remember that Kealakekua Bay is part of the Kona Coffee Belt, a lush region along Hawaii's Big Island coast with coffee farms, historic landmarks, and scenic vistas, so you can always make it part of a longer, more multifaceted journey.