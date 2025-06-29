One Of Hawaii's Top Snorkeling Spots Is A Picturesque Bay With Stunning Tropical Reefs And Views

Even among Hawaii's already impressive coastal landscapes, Kealakekua Bay stands out as a must-see gem. Lined with steep lava cliffs and shaded by the dreamiest leafy canopies, the bay's sheltered setup keeps waters calm yet teeming with life year-round. This translates to plenty of yellow tangs, butterflyfish, parrotfish, octopus, and green sea turtles just waiting to be admired — and remember, some of these are species you'll only get to see in Hawaii.

Fair Wind is one of the best-known and most highly reviewed tour companies in the area, so booking something with them is a safe bet. The snorkeling packages are pretty reasonably priced considering they include a plant-based breakfast and lunch, all the equipment you'll need, reef-safe sunscreen, and access to underwater view boxes. The entire experience lasts anywhere between four and five hours, starting at 8:30 a.m., and thanks to the way the tour is set up, you can bring children and toddlers along, too (they even get discounted rates).

While here, you won't want to miss out on the local wildlife. Keep an eye out for pods of spinner dolphins that, more often than not, can be found resting in the bay's calm central waters, especially at dawn. If you're visiting between December and April, you can also book a boat tour that takes you whale watching; while humpbacks are more common, sometimes you might spot a whale shark or two. And if you still haven't gotten enough of Hawaii's jaw-dropping coastline, you can always stop in Kalaoa on your way back to the airport. It's a hidden gem on the Big Island's west coast, with pristine beaches and imposing volcanoes.