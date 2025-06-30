South Carolina's Underrated Town Is Pure Southern Magic With Peach Orchards, Artisan Goods, And Storybook Charm

From its picturesque town square to historic downtown, Edgefield is the perfect destination for anyone looking to experience one of South Carolina's most serene towns. The perfect day trip or weekend getaway, Edgefield combines history and charm: From an artisan community dedicated to stoneware to a collection of roadside markets selling fresh peaches and other goods, Edgefield is a one-of-a-kind South Carolina destination that's deeply rooted in Southern culture.

Getting there is easy, too. Edgefield's closest airports are Augusta Regional Airport at Bush Field, located 33 miles away, and Columbia Metropolitan Airport, about 60 miles out. From there, Edgefield will be most easily reached by car — with Augusta, Georgia, about a 40-minute drive away.

Only a handful of accommodation options are located nearby, but one charming spot is Quality Inn. Located just a five-minute drive from town, amenities include free breakfast and a fitness center. To make the most of your travels, you can even pair your trip to Edgefield with a stop in nearby Aiken, often referred to as the "Best Small Town of the South." Additionally, Greenwood — also known for its charming boutiques and a dazzling lake — could be a fantastic addition as well.