South Carolina's Underrated Town Is Pure Southern Magic With Peach Orchards, Artisan Goods, And Storybook Charm
From its picturesque town square to historic downtown, Edgefield is the perfect destination for anyone looking to experience one of South Carolina's most serene towns. The perfect day trip or weekend getaway, Edgefield combines history and charm: From an artisan community dedicated to stoneware to a collection of roadside markets selling fresh peaches and other goods, Edgefield is a one-of-a-kind South Carolina destination that's deeply rooted in Southern culture.
Getting there is easy, too. Edgefield's closest airports are Augusta Regional Airport at Bush Field, located 33 miles away, and Columbia Metropolitan Airport, about 60 miles out. From there, Edgefield will be most easily reached by car — with Augusta, Georgia, about a 40-minute drive away.
Only a handful of accommodation options are located nearby, but one charming spot is Quality Inn. Located just a five-minute drive from town, amenities include free breakfast and a fitness center. To make the most of your travels, you can even pair your trip to Edgefield with a stop in nearby Aiken, often referred to as the "Best Small Town of the South." Additionally, Greenwood — also known for its charming boutiques and a dazzling lake — could be a fantastic addition as well.
Edgefield is a town rich in history
Nicknamed the "Home of 10 Governors," you can rest assured that Edgefield is a history-filled destination. Originally home to 29 different Native American tribes — including the Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Savannah, and Yuchi — European settlers first reached the region in 1685. Since then, Edgefield has played a key role in the centuries that followed — a history that often included violence and scandals.
Today, historic buildings are practically everywhere you look — from the Edgefield County Courthouse, a town landmark dating back to 1839, to a number of churches going back as early as the 1790s. History buffs shouldn't skip a stop at Magnolia Dale House Museum, a former plantation home built in 1843, or the 18th-century Horn's Creek Baptist Church — one of the first churches in the South Carolina Backcountry.
To learn even more about Edgefield's extensive history, make your way to the Discovery Center, which details the town's storied past. The building itself also holds a rich legacy, as a historic home built around 1840. Visits are available via appointment only, so make sure you get in touch with them before arriving.
A South Carolina town with lots of Southern magic
Recognized for its artisan goods, pottery is one of Edgefield's most beloved folk-art traditions. The town even became the first southeastern destination to successfully produce commercial stoneware. Utilizing a 200-year-old regional method of creating these pieces, most items of pottery you decide to pick up from places like the traditional Groundhog Kiln will last you practically as long as Edgefield's legacy.
To experience more of Edgefield's historic past in action, you can also venture over to the town's very own Village Blacksmith to see some traditional blacksmithing in action. The space is open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment.
Finally, you don't want to miss out on sampling some of the area's delicious peaches. As the second largest state for peach production behind California, 60% of South Carolina's peaches come from Edgefield County. Titan Farms, located just over 20 minutes away, is the East Coast's largest peach grower. There, you can pick up one of their peach-filled products: From soft-serve peach ice cream to peach cider, and peach honey. Another local foodie gem a quick drive outside of town is Cook's Roadside Market. Make sure you don't skip the boiled peanuts!