Why Travelers Either Truly Despise Or Totally Swear By Getting Their Bag Gate Checked At The Airport

Airline travelers are an opinionated bunch. There are a lot of controversial takes on how to make air travel work to your advantage. Is the aisle seat the best choice, or is it the window? Should you arrive at the airport early, or wait until the last minute to breeze through the lines? Windows up, or windows down? Will you be having the chicken or the fish?

However, one of the most divisive travel takes involves gate checking your luggage. When you unfortunately stumble onto a full flight where carry-on luggage outnumbers overhead bin space, airlines often appeal to passengers to have their carry-ons checked at the gate. This means that the carry-on you've been lugging around the airport heads down to cargo with all the other checked luggage — free of charge — and will have to be claimed at the baggage carousel. Or, in the case of smaller aircraft, it's conveniently handed back to you at the jet bridge.

Here's where passengers choose sides. For those who've packed all their belongings in a carry-on — a practice many travelers embraced after COVID threw airport efficiency into chaos — gate checking is a nightmare that defeats the purpose of traveling light. Meanwhile, others see it as an advantage, as gate checking waives all checked bag fees and lets you enter and exit the plane blissfully unencumbered. So is gate checking an opportunity or a curse? Let's look at both sides to find out — and maybe you can work out where you stand on the matter.