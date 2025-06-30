Indiana's Oldest State Forest Unveils Secret Groves, Backcountry Ridges And The State's Longest Trail
When planning a hiking adventure, many people think of Tennessee's rolling hills, the Appalachian Trail, or the Rocky Mountains. But Indiana has more than 4,200 miles of trails winding through country and urban landscapes. And, while it may be surprising to hear, it also has two dozen state parks, including a Spring Mill State Park, a lush part of Southern Indiana with adventurous hiking trails.
Indiana is also home to 4.9 million acres of forest land. The oldest of Indiana's forests is Clark State Forest in Henryville, about 23 miles north of Louisville and the Indiana-Kentucky state line. The state forest was first established in 1903 and called The State Forest Reservation and Experiment Station. In its early years, the reservation allowed for experimentation on different ways to clean, prune and plant vegetation. In some of the secret groves of the forest, you can find some of the more than 150 trees first planted between 1905 and 1935. Clark State Forest offers outdoor experiences for all ages and skill levels, from hiking and mountain bike trails to camping, boating, fishing, and hunting. The forest also offers several secluded places to get in touch with nature.
Secret groves and backcountry ridges at Clark Forest
Tucked off the main trail, you can find groves of untouched wilderness protected in four nature preserves on the property. The White Oak Nature Preserve features a nearly mile-long trail with both self-guided and guided walks. On these relatively easy hikes, you can find several native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. For those looking to venture further down the beaten path, the Virginia Pine-Chestnut Oak nature preserve is an exceptionally hilly walk about half a mile past the fire tower off the Knobstone path. If you are looking for a harder-to-find hidden gem in Clark State Forest, Alum Cave Hollow has secluded waterfalls and high ridges and is one of more than 200 wild caves in Indiana state forests.
Scenic views can be found in the forest year-round at the lookout area left of the Henryville Fire Tower. If you're into hunting and fishing, mid to late October is the time to go after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restocks Oak Lake with more than 400 trout. Clark State Forest also has two non-electric campgrounds. The Family Campground is $18 a night per site, while the Equestrian Campground goes for $21 a night. The forest has plenty of ways to connect with nature, including horseback riding, mountain biking, geocaching and exploring the 3 dedicated hiking trails. Clark State Forest and the Deam Lake State Recreation area have more than 70 miles of horse trails and riders are required to buy a horse tag that are $5 for a day or $20 for an annual pass. For those looking to hike on their own two feet, the White Oak Nature Trail and Resource Trail are both considered easier walks, and both are about a mile long.
Exploring Indiana's longest trail
Clark State Forest is home to Indiana's longest footpath, the Knobstone Trail. The backcountry trail stretches 59 miles into Elk Creek and Jackson-Washington State Forest, with 32 miles inside Clark State Forest. The trail reaches more than 300 feet above Indiana farmland in some places and has several rough climbs and descents on its rocky terrain. The Knobstone Trail begins at Deam Lake State Recreation Area, located about 11 miles south of Clark State Forest, but you can enter it at any of the eight trailheads off of I-65. Dispersed camping is allowed on the trail as long as hikers stay on public lands and at least a quarter mile from a road. The Knobstone Trail is one of the most adventurous hikes in Indiana and has served as a practice for those looking to take on the challenge of the Appalachian Trail.
While Southern Indiana offers plenty of quaint cities, known for culture, mansions and festivals, you can also find a hidden gem just off the beaten path in Clark State Forest. Whether you're looking for a chance to connect with your family on a weekend camping trip, find solitude and amazing views or challenge yourself with Indiana's longest trail, Clark State Forest has it all. For another unique Indiana thrill, adventure seekers can also explore Marengo Cave, Indiana's most-visited natural attraction and underground wonder, located 52 miles southwest of Clark State Forest.