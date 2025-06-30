Indiana's Oldest State Forest Unveils Secret Groves, Backcountry Ridges And The State's Longest Trail

Tucked off the main trail, you can find groves of untouched wilderness protected in four nature preserves on the property. The White Oak Nature Preserve features a nearly mile-long trail with both self-guided and guided walks. On these relatively easy hikes, you can find several native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. For those looking to venture further down the beaten path, the Virginia Pine-Chestnut Oak nature preserve is an exceptionally hilly walk about half a mile past the fire tower off the Knobstone path. If you are looking for a harder-to-find hidden gem in Clark State Forest, Alum Cave Hollow has secluded waterfalls and high ridges and is one of more than 200 wild caves in Indiana state forests.

Scenic views can be found in the forest year-round at the lookout area left of the Henryville Fire Tower. If you're into hunting and fishing, mid to late October is the time to go after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restocks Oak Lake with more than 400 trout. Clark State Forest also has two non-electric campgrounds. The Family Campground is $18 a night per site, while the Equestrian Campground goes for $21 a night. The forest has plenty of ways to connect with nature, including horseback riding, mountain biking, geocaching and exploring the 3 dedicated hiking trails. Clark State Forest and the Deam Lake State Recreation area have more than 70 miles of horse trails and riders are required to buy a horse tag that are $5 for a day or $20 for an annual pass. For those looking to hike on their own two feet, the White Oak Nature Trail and Resource Trail are both considered easier walks, and both are about a mile long.