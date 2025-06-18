One Of Indiana's Most-Visited Natural Attractions Is An Underground World Of Wonders Unlike Other Caves

One great thing about caves is that the underground world operates through a very different set of natural forces than those above the surface. Speleothems, or large underground mineral formations like stalagmites and stalactites, are amazing natural phenomena that often look quite distinct from what we tend to see under the sun. Many of America's most popular caves are famous for intricate collections of speleothem formations, like the famed Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, or the glittering stalactite formations in Nevada's Lehman Caves. In this context, Marengo Cave has an extremely diverse collection of spectacular mineral deposits. During a Marengo Cave tour, you can see plenty of photo-worthy stalactites and stalagmites, as well as other, more bizarre formations like flowstone, helictites, draperies, and "cave popcorn," so named because it resembles rocky popcorn affixed to the cave's walls.

As ancient as it is, Marengo Cave only came to human attention in the 19th century. Legend has it that two young siblings accidentally stumbled across the cave in 1883 while searching for a sinkhole to play in. While this story is disputed, it does serve as a charming complement to the cave's undeniable beauty. For geologists, Marengo Cave is a notable example of a cave system in the middle stages of its development, offering excellent insight into the complex geological forces that sculpt cave systems across the world. But for visitors, Marengo Cave's geological prominence means plenty of incredible shots of otherworldly rock formations and a one-of-a-kind underground adventure. And the cave is much more than its artisanal rock formations. As deep and dark as it is, Marengo Cave is also home to a thriving subterranean ecosystem featuring bats, arthropods, salamanders, and fungi.