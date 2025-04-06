One Of Indiana's Oldest Ohio River Cities Is Known For Its Quaint Culture, Mansions, And Festivals

Southern Indiana is home to many unique destinations, like Rose Island, where you can explore the nostalgic ruins of an abandoned amusement park. A mere 30-minute drive from that fascinating area is New Albany, a thriving city located on the Ohio River. It's known as Louisville's Brooklyn, but it's more than just a suburb of its bigger sister. New Albany has a fascinating history as a stop on the Underground Railroad, gorgeous historic mansions, unique festivals, and access to the gorgeous Ohio River Greenway. A mere 7.5 miles (or about a 12-minute drive) from the artsy and foodie district of Nulu in Louisville, it's the perfect place to spend the evening after a day of visiting distilleries and eating soul food.

The easiest way to reach New Albany is to drive from downtown Louisville via I-64 W; it's a 5.5-mile drive that will take about 10 minutes. You can visit New Albany any time of the year, but be sure to pack appropriately depending on when you visit. Bring layers for cooler temperatures in the spring and autumn. Summer is generally humid, so pack lightly, and the winter can be frigid with snow, so you'll need plenty of warm clothes.

Besides the standard three-star hotels like the Holiday Inn, there are plenty of options for accommodations in New Albany. The Pepin Mansion is a charming bed & breakfast on the city's historic Mansion Row. There are plenty of Airbnb options throughout the city, including a cottage with a hot tub and fire pit and a charming and modern Victorian home.