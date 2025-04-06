One Of Indiana's Oldest Ohio River Cities Is Known For Its Quaint Culture, Mansions, And Festivals
Southern Indiana is home to many unique destinations, like Rose Island, where you can explore the nostalgic ruins of an abandoned amusement park. A mere 30-minute drive from that fascinating area is New Albany, a thriving city located on the Ohio River. It's known as Louisville's Brooklyn, but it's more than just a suburb of its bigger sister. New Albany has a fascinating history as a stop on the Underground Railroad, gorgeous historic mansions, unique festivals, and access to the gorgeous Ohio River Greenway. A mere 7.5 miles (or about a 12-minute drive) from the artsy and foodie district of Nulu in Louisville, it's the perfect place to spend the evening after a day of visiting distilleries and eating soul food.
The easiest way to reach New Albany is to drive from downtown Louisville via I-64 W; it's a 5.5-mile drive that will take about 10 minutes. You can visit New Albany any time of the year, but be sure to pack appropriately depending on when you visit. Bring layers for cooler temperatures in the spring and autumn. Summer is generally humid, so pack lightly, and the winter can be frigid with snow, so you'll need plenty of warm clothes.
Besides the standard three-star hotels like the Holiday Inn, there are plenty of options for accommodations in New Albany. The Pepin Mansion is a charming bed & breakfast on the city's historic Mansion Row. There are plenty of Airbnb options throughout the city, including a cottage with a hot tub and fire pit and a charming and modern Victorian home.
New Albany's fascinating history and culture
New Albany was established in 1813 when the three Scribner brothers arrived from New York and named it after the capital city of their home state. The area became a hub for building steamboats and was the largest city in Indiana by the early 1850s. These days, you can experience New Albany's history by strolling the historic Mansion Row district on E. Main Street, a National Register of Historic Places District lined with impressive 19th- and 20th-century architecture.
The Scribner House, built by Joe Scribner in 1814, was the first house in the city. Nearby is the previously mentioned Pepin Mansion, a grand residence that has been a nursing home and an antique shop; it's now one of the most renowned bed & breakfasts in the region. Culbertson Mansion is the luxurious three-story Second Empire estate built by philanthropist William Culbertson in 1867. Today, you can tour the beautifully restored home of the wealthiest man in Indiana in the 1860s. During the Halloween season, the carriage house in the backyard turns into the House of Anguish — the longest-running haunted house in the area.
From Culbertson Mansion, walk west for less than half a mile on East Main Street, and you'll reach Town Clock Church, which served as one of the stops on the Underground Railroad. In 1852, the Second Presbyterian Church's integrated congregation helped enslaved people flee to the north. It also served as a beacon to inform escapees when it was safe to cross the Ohio River. Today, tours of the church offer a glimpse into history via a secret door that leads to a storage area under the church where escaped slaves hid and received food and medical attention.
Festivals and other fun things to do in New Albany
Another way to experience New Albany is through its fall festivals. Monarch Fest, which takes place in early September at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on East Main Street, is a free festival celebrating the millions of monarch butterflies that migrate annually to Mexico. In addition to butterfly-related activities, you can experience art, music, live performances, and kids' activities while enjoying food and drinks from food trucks. The New Albany Taco Walk takes place during the same weekend in September. It's a fundraiser for New Albany Main Street that allows you to indulge in tacos from restaurants across the city.
Harvest Homecoming is another fun autumn festival for the whole family. Taking place annually in Downtown New Albany in October, it has drawn locals and visitors from far and wide for the last 50 years. Those who participate in the event enjoy delicious food from local vendors, a parade, live music, and a pumpkin-chucking contest.
If there are no festivals during your visit, you can still get outside and enjoy the Ohio River Greenway, a 7.5-mile trail that connects Clarksville, Jeffersonville, and New Albany. Initially called Jaycees River Front Park, the riverfront area now has a playground, an amphitheater, and trails. It's the perfect place to walk, jog, or bike while enjoying the view of Louisville across the Ohio River. The Greenway in New Albany includes 70 acres of wetland and forest land perfect for hiking, exploring, and viewing wildlife.
Can't get enough of the beautiful southern Indiana? Head over to the neighboring city of Jeffersonville, about an hour away, and visit Schimpff's, a nostalgic and charming confectionery shop.