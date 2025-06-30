Hawaii's Wildly Popular Dole Plantation Is A Tourist Trap That Isn't Worth Your Time While In Oahu

There are some tourist traps to avoid on your trip to Hawaii, and one of those is the Dole Plantation, which is all about pineapples. It's an admittedly impressive and popular site with the world's largest plant maze, and, in large part because of Dole, pineapples have become virtually synonymous with Hawaii despite not being a native plant to the islands. The Dole Plantation is a stop on many Oahu island tours that take you from Waikiki up to the North Shore, one of the most beautiful stretches of beach, then into the central part of the island where you can find Dole Plantation, and back to Honolulu.

Over a million people visit Dole Plantation every year, according to their website, but some people don't think it it worth it. There are better places to have similar experiences on the island. Plus, it's worth knowing a bit about the complicated history that Dole has played in Hawaii, which could give you another reason to skip it.

Some people on Tripadvisor noted how expensive everything was, from the price of the pineapples to the various attractions, and they felt that the entire visit was all about the Dole Plantation trying to get people to spend more money. Others noted how crowded it could get. One person sums it up on Tripadvisor as, "It's like someone built a large, completely unnecessary gift shop and then decided they needed an actual 'attraction' to go with it."