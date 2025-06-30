When Should You Really Accept The Airport's Rebooking Offer Or Flight Voucher?

If you fly frequently, you may have been in a situation where an airline has overbooked your flight. This can happen to compensate for no-shows, or even to make room for a Federal Air Marshal. When it occurs, the airline generally offers a sum of money or flight vouchers to volunteers who are willing to be rebooked on a different flight.

It sounds like a dream if you don't have to be at your destination by a certain time, right? You get extra cash, you get put on another flight, and you come out on the other side with more than you started with. Not a bad way to balance out what you spent on your vacation. However, you may be missing out if you're one of the first volunteers. In fact, if you wait it out a bit, you can end up with more money than they're initially offering. After all, if they don't get enough volunteers, the number is likely to go up more and more.

According to the Department of Transportation, there is no limit in terms of what they can give you, like vouchers or money. In fact, airline reimbursement rules benefit travelers in ways that include negotiating with the airline, and asking for things like food vouchers or hotel rooms if your rebooked flight means you're going to be waiting for a long time. Otherwise, you may end up spending some of the money they give you during your delay. Of course, it's a gamble. If they're looking for two or three volunteers, they may get that easily. However, if they're asking for more, you might want to hold out depending on how willing you are to lose out on the cash.