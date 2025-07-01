This Spanish Restaurant With The 'World's Best Burger' Took The Crown Of The Classic American Meal

While meat and bread aren't new to the human experience, meat patties within two bready slices? Fewer things could be more familiar or satisfying — at least since German immigrants in Chicago and New York figured out how to deliver said meat sandwich from food carts to people on-the-go. Since then, that most-American of belt-busters has spread across the world and into people's hearts — literally. And now, the circle is complete. From the original 1948 McDonald's to our new, modern wave of gastronomical burger boutiques, America has lost its greasy crown to a country much nearer to the hamburger's old-world, European place of origin: Spain.

Until the inevitable, next top contender comes along, those looking to chow down on the "World's Best Burger" will have to bypass the oldest restaurant in the world in Madrid, Restaurante Botín (and a favorite of Ernest Hemingway), and dig into Hundred Burgers in the beautifully-medieval coastal town of Valencia. Rather than topping the Michelin list, though, Hundred Burgers tops the World's Best Burgers list — the "Michelin Guide for hamburgers," as Hundred Burgers puts it.

This annual showdown from the self-described "world's leading burger experts," Burgerdudes, involved said dudes traveling the globe for 10 years to stuff their faces with various forms of beef-in-bread. Their top 25 list spans dive joints, upper-crust restaurants, and food carts across the world — although most locations dwell in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Sweden, and Spain. Out of all of them, Valencia's Hundred Burgers won out.