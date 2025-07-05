Rick Steves Calls Ireland's Mountainous, Lake-Filled, Serpentine Coastal Road Trip 'Undeniably Scenic'

The nickname "Emerald Isle" doesn't begin to express the utter, soul-striking majesty of Ireland's natural beauty. From the uniquely crafted peaks, valleys, and bogs of Connemara National Park in County Galway and the flat rockiness of the Aran Islands off the coast to the indomitable face of the tourist-favorite Cliffs of Moher – a location as jaw-dropping as it is dangerous — Ireland's landscapes leave an everlasting impression. But as travel author Rick Steves reminds us on his website, one destination in particular has drawn travelers as notable as Queen Victoria herself: The Ring of Kerry along the Iveragh Peninsula in Ireland's southwest region.

Essentially a 111-mile-long road trip route around Ireland's N70 roadway, the Ring of Kerry is a winding, sinuous path through and atop mountains, along stony cliffs in view of the Atlantic Ocean, and past lakes and ruins that speak to Ireland's deep history. It's a mini-trip in and of itself — a sampling of some of the best Ireland has to offer that does nothing to diminish the rest of the island's substantial grandeur.

While tour buses often loop around the Ring of Kerry counterclockwise, Steves recommends traveling clockwise. The city of Killarney, next to Killarney National Park at the ring's east, makes a common starting point, although Steves suggests starting at nearby Kenmare.

Besides endless roadside pull-offs in sight of "undeniably scenic" views, as Steves puts it on his website, the Ring of Kerry has a bit of every kind of terrain and manmade structure. There's the narrow, lake-studded mountain pass of the Gap of Dunloe, the ancient Staigue Stone Fort (dating from 400 to 300 B.C.), the brightly-painted village of Sneem, and much more.