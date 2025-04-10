Ireland's 'Most Isolated Place' Is A Serene Coastal Trail Full Of Dramatic Cliffs And Untamed Landscapes

When we're planning a vacation, we often say we want to get away from it all. That "all" might be work, responsibilities, or stress, but it also may be the hustle and bustle of cities. If you're looking for the perfect spot to simply enjoy nature's beauty and calming effect, it's time to look at the northwest coast of Ireland. There is a beautiful trail that might just change your perspective with its serene landscape and atmosphere regarded as one of the most isolated places in Ireland. In fact, Tourism Ireland's Instagram account calls this place "the edge of the world." The Erris Head Loop in County Mayo, right on the coast, is a beautiful 3-mile trail that is just challenging enough to burn off some of the stress you've been carrying, but easy enough that it's considered kid-friendly.

The Erris Head Loop sits on the Mullet Peninsula, about 6 miles north of the village of Belmullet. The area is part of the Wild Atlantic Way, a 1,600-mile route that goes from Kinsale in the south of the country, past the stunning yet dangerous Cliffs of Moher, all the way to the Inishowen Peninsula in the north. However, if driving the entire route isn't your plan, the easiest place to fly into for the hike is the Dublin Airport. Then it's about a four-hour drive to Belmullet. (Remember that you're driving on the "wrong" side of the road in Ireland when you rent a car.)