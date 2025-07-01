This Vermont Road Trip Bursting With New England Charm Takes You To The State's Most Majestic Waterfalls

Vermont might be the Green Mountain State, but after this road trip, you're going to be calling it the "Waterfall State." This route, which is essentially a 190-mile loop, takes you to 10 different waterfalls. If you're trying to decide how you and your hiking buddies can split up the driving in advance, you should be aware that you'll be spending five hours behind the wheel. However, don't let the relatively short drive fool you into thinking you'll be home in time for dinner. While you won't have to spend too long hiking around the woods looking for these beautiful falls, you could easily spend a few hours exploring the area around each of them.

The first stop on this route is Texas Falls, near Hancock. You may know this place as one of the most affordable ski resort towns in the United States, but it also provides easy access to Green Mountain State Forest — where you'll find Texas Falls. These falls are made up of classic plunges where the water surges off the edge of a gorge and plummets into the pool at the bottom. There are campsites in Green Mountain National Forest, so if you're hoping to get an early start, your best bet may be to spend the night and head to the falls in the morning. You can hike the Texas Falls Nature Trail, which takes most hikers about an hour, but you can also stop at the footbridge near the parking area for a quick (but stunning) view. From here, you're only around 40 minutes from the next stop — the dramatic Falls of Lana in Salisbury. There, the misty horsetail pours over the edge of a gorge and into the sunlit pool below.